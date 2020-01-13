YOU ARE AT:5GSamsung to accelerate US 5G focus with TeleWorld Solutions acquisition
Samsung to accelerate US 5G focus with TeleWorld Solutions acquisition

By Catherine Sbeglia
The acquisition will help U.S. network operators accelerate and simplify rollouts of 5G networks

Samsung has acquired network services provider TeleWorld Solutions (TWS) to address the need for end-to-end support in delivering network solutions that address the network upgrade cycle in the U.S.

As part of the agreement, TWS, headquartered in Chantilly, VA, will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. The company provides installation, testing and optimization servers with a particular focus in radio frequency (RF) and network design and will continue to serve its existing customers and clients currently supported with Samsung.

“The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, executive vice president and head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion.”

“The advent of 5G and the amount of new spectrum coming into the U.S. market requires scale and innovation for the next generation of wireless technologies,” said Shervin Gerami, CEO of TeleWorld Solutions, adding that working with Samsung will go a long way in addressing that new reality.

As mobile usage grows, so does the need for new spectrum and network densification. Further, continued 5G network builds, network virtualization initiatives, as well as all of the testing and optimization associated with new open RAN architectures, the demand for network infrastructure, design, deployment and optimization services is through the roof, requiring even big names in the telecom industry to take a fresh look at how they deliver network solutions.

Samsung has had a strong presence in the U.S. for over 40 years, and previous initiatives in the country include the 5G Innovation Zone at their Samsung Austin Semiconductor facility in Texas, which focuses heavily on developing and showcasing new 5G use cases, and collaborations to create 5G-enabled stadium experiences.

 

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

