Test and Measurement: Teledyne LeCroy acquires Oakgate Technology

Test-focused Teledyne subsidiary Teledyne LeCroy has acquired California-based Oakgate Technology, which focuses on testing, validation and benchmarking for data centers and the electronic storage industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Teledyne LeCroy said that its solutions are already used by various players in electronic storage, including flash memory controller suppliers, solid state and rotational drive vendors, and storage system OEMs — but they “also needs to benchmark product performance, individually and in systems which emulate the end user’s environment.” Oakgate’s portfolio offers “the ability to emulate traffic flows to do performance, error recovery, fail-over, regression and production testing of devices, and providing deep insight into avenues for system and device performance improvement,” Teledyne LeCroy said.

“Test appliances and services offered from OakGate are a nice fit with our existing protocol test tools, enabling us to offer more complete solutions to the market,” said Kevin Prusso, GM of Teledyne LeCroy.

“The OakGate acquisition will extend our reach to system test engineers, quality assurance labs, production lines and data centers for test, evaluation and acceptance,” said Al Pichelli, president and CEO of Teledyne.

In other test news:

–T-Mobile US has been granted permission by the Federal Communications Commission to test 5G New Radio across additional, unused 600 MHz spectrum beyond its licensed holdings in five markets. Read the full story here.

–EXFO reported rising sales and worked its way closer to profitability year-over-year, in its results for its first fiscal quarter of 2020, which ended on November 30, 2019. The company reported a loss for the quarter of $0.1 million, which included impacts such as $2.1 million in restructuring costs and $1.4 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets.

Sales for the quarter were up 6.3% year-over-year, to $73.6 million. EXFO said that test and measurement sales made up 76% of its sale revenues, while its service assurance, systems and services segment accounted for 24% of sales. Meanwhile, the company trimmed its selling and administrative costs, as well as its research and development spending, compared to the same quarter of last year.

“EXFO delivered a strong first-quarter performance to begin fiscal 2020, highlighted by sales above the midpoint of guidance for a fifth consecutive reporting period and adjusted EBITDA margin in double-digits,” said EXFO CEO Philippe Morin in a statement. “These results demonstrate the heightened leverage in our business model through a combination of increased revenue and lower cost structure. Although we are operating within a highly dynamic and transforming industry, we are confident about achieving our profitable growth strategy for the full fiscal year.”

-The Wireless Innovation Forum has approved CommScope as a Root of Trust Certificate Authority (CA) for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service, joining three other approved CAs (DigiCert, Insta and Kyrio).

“As interest in CBRS continues to grow, network operators and other organizations are increasingly looking for partners with the expertise, services, and solutions they need to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy secure CBRS networks,” said Ben Cardwell, senior vice president and segment leader, Venue and Campus Networks, at CommScope. “CommScope’s approval as one of only four CBRS Root CAs further strengthens our position as a one-stop shop for organizations seeking a trusted partner for their CBRS network deployments.”

The Root of Trust CA enables CommScope to issue RSA-based and elliptic curve-based CA and device certificates anchored by a CBRS Root CA through its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Center, according to WinnForum and CommScope. WinnForum documentation describes the CBRS PKI as a three- or four-tier infrastructure, with CBRS Root CAs at tier 1; they issue intermediate CA certificates, also knowns as sub-CAs, at tier 2. The tier 2 sub-CAs can issue compliant identity subscriber certificates or CBSD OEM CA certificates at tier 3. Tier 3 sub-CAs issue compliant end-entity CBSD Subscriber certificates. WInnForum noted that there are up to 6 different CA chains anchored by a CBRS Root CA: SAS Provider, Domain Proxy, Professional Installer, PAL, CBSD Mfr, and CBSD OEM.

–Keysight Technologies was part of a joint 5G demonstration with MediaTek at the latter company’s booth at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, highlighting the use of wireless 5G connectivity for 8K video streaming to a smart television at rates of up to 1 gigabit per second. The demo used Keysight’s 5G emulation solutions and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 5G system-on-chip.

–Spirent Communications said this week that its newly-launched Spirent FlexE-100 test module has been chosen by the Chinese carrier to test functional and performance aspects related to 5G transport Slicing Packet Network (SPN). Full story here.