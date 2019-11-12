YOU ARE AT:5GEricsson selected by Zain Bahrain for 5G deployment
Ericsson 5G
Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm and Zain Bahrain Chairman His Excellency Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa, accompanied by senior Ericsson and Zain Bahrain executives, at the contract signing. (Image courtesy of Ericsson)

Ericsson selected by Zain Bahrain for 5G deployment

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GNetwork Infrastructure

Ericsson now has more than 70 commercial 5G agreements

Zain has selected Ericsson to modernize its network in Bahrain from LTE to 5G. Ericsson is providing 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software from its Ericsson Radio System portfolio, as well as the Ericsson Cloud Packet Core and Voice over LTE solutions. Commercial 5G services are expected to go live before the end of 2019.

Zain Bahrain Chairman, His Excellency Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa, commented that Zain Bahrain is
“excited” about working with Ericsson. According to a press release, Zain is hoping the partnership will help the telecom keep up with growing data traffic demands and “rapidly evolving” consumer needs.

He added, “5G is expected to be the connectivity infrastructure that will foster industrial and societal transformation. It is about a network infrastructure that is easy and can be used for all sorts of different and personalized usages. It could unlock the full capabilities of the latest technology trends and become an innovation platform and an opportunity for Zain Bahrain to provide specialized network services to a series of new industry partners: from the automotive, to health to energy sectors.”

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East & Africa, said, “5G promises to accelerate the digitization of industries, presenting new opportunities and enabling service providers to launch the most advanced technologies while improving the end-user experience with faster speeds and lower latency.”

In addition to improving operational efficiency, the 5G-ready radio access and core network infrastructure rollout also enhances network capabilities for IoT applications and other potential future services.

Recently, Ericsson scored a number of 5G deals in China, as well. Specifically, Ericsson will work with China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom in 2020.

Ericsson now has more than 70 commercial 5G agreements or contracts. Twenty-three are live networks.

Previous article
Telecom Italia activates Europe’s first 5G ‘Edge Cloud’ live network in Turin
Next article
ADRF to deploy DAS in Mexico?s Puerto Vallarta airport

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats