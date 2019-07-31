YOU ARE AT:5GVodafone completes sale of New Zealand unit
Vodafone

Vodafone completes sale of New Zealand unit

By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GBusinessCarriers

U.K.-based telecom group Vodafone announced it has completed the full sale of Vodafone New Zealand Limited (VFNZ) to a consortium comprising Infratil Limited and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of NZ$3.4 billion ($2.23 billion).

Vodafone and VFNZ have also entered into a partner market agreement, which includes use of the Vodafone brand, preferential roaming arrangements, access to Vodafone’s global IoT platform and central procurement function, and a range of services for the business and consumer markets.

Vodafone also confirmed that the proceeds from the sale of its New Zealand subsidiary will be used to reduce the group’s net debt.

Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group, said: “This transaction is a continuation of our strategy to optimize our portfolio and reduce our debt. I am pleased we will continue our 21-year relationship with the business and talented team in New Zealand through a partner market agreement, delivering Vodafone’s technology and services to benefit the country as it transitions to a digital society.”

The agreement was initially announced in May and was cleared by the New Zealand authorities during July.

The Vodafone New Zealand transaction also involved regulatory approvals, including a clearance under the local Commerce Act, and ongoing complex commercial and technology arrangements as VFNZ continues to be a partner market of the Vodafone Group.

Infratil is based in New Zealand and focuses on infrastructure investments. The company owns data, connectivity, social infrastructure, renewable energy and airport businesses.

According to the latest available figures from GSMA Intelligence, Vodafone New Zealand was the country’s largest operator in terms of connections, with 5.6 million including cellular IoT. Spark is the second largest telco in New Zealand, with 2.6 million.

Vodafone New Zealand may probably announce what would be country’s first 5G mobile network on August 1, to coincide with Infratil and Canadian investor Brookfield taking ownership of the company, New Zealand news site stuff reported citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Vodafone already owns spectrum in the 3.5GHz band which could be used for the telco’s 5G commercial offering. Those spectrum rights are due to expire in November 2022, before which the spectrum band is due to be re-auctioned by the government, according to the report.

 

Previous articleWi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: New features offer better, faster connection
Next articleComparing cable company wireless offerings: Comcast, Charter, Altice USA

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News