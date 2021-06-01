Arrow and Dell Technologies OEM Solutions help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators (SIs) expertly plan, build, deploy, and manage solutions, worldwide. Whether you are in the initial stages of conceptualization or revising an existing product, Arrow has services to help guide you in hardware, software, and firmware development.

From the edge node at the end of the network to business insights derived from machine learning algorithms, Arrow’s design engineering services provide a broad set of capabilities to help you navigate a complex ecosystem of technologies, skills, and domains. Building and retaining these capabilities in-house is difficult and often cost-prohibitive for many organizations. Our services enable you to stay on top of technology and market changes while reducing costs. You will gain unparalleled access to our team of certified experts who understand your needs and goals.

Accelerate Time to Market and Scale Seamlessly

Utilize rapid prototypes to eliminate the risk of product failures.

Commission proof-of-concept projects in state-of-the-art labs.

Focus on core competence while Arrow helps in all phases of the product lifecycle.

Acquire Talent and Expertise

Obtain domain expertise cost-effectively and on-demand.

Get experts to cover the spectrum of needs, from product conception to deployment and field support.

Manage Complex Hardware-Software-Cloud Systems

Ensure that the right technology is deployed to serve the business.

Bring the right partners to collaborate on products and solutions.

Reduce technology risks by leveraging reference designs.

Meet Global Compliance Requirements

Obtain advice and recommendations from our certification experts.

Get global certifications for worldwide product deployments.

Certify products for safety.

Arrow Design Engineering Services

Arrow offers customers a comprehensive portfolio of services targeted to offer on-demand support throughout product development and deployment. Product development teams can use design and validation services to rapidly develop working prototypes, mechanical design, and packaging options. First articles validate production readiness, and certification services ensure global launches are executed without a hitch. Customers can expect seamless migration from prototype to production with Arrow value-added services.

Category Services Design and Validation Custom Windows-based image and recovery mediaDesign and validation of embedded system buildsMechanical designCustom packagingProof-of-concept using Arrow engineering labs Prototype and Testing Hardware/software performance testingThermal analysisHighly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) Manufacturing First Articles Kitting first articleIntegration: Custom image loads, scripting, documented build and test plan, First Article Inspection Report (FAIR)Custom test/alignment fixtures Certifications Safety certifications (CE, UL, etc.)Testing for safety certificationsCountry/geography-based certifications (CCC, BIS, etc.)

A Complete Solution

Leveraging an extensive technology partner ecosystem, products, and services portfolio, expertise, and scale, Arrow Services orchestrates solutions that simplify your technology lifecycle experience, enabling you to bring your products to market faster and grow your business. Services offered by Arrow include:

Design engineering services

Integration and manufacturing services

Fulfillment services

Professional services

Support services

