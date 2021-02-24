du selects Ericsson 5G RAN, promises new business opportunities, use cases

The du, Ericsson 5G RAN partnership will enable use cases like FWA and massive IoT

United Arab Emirates’ du has selected Ericsson’s 5G radio access network (RAN) products and solutions as the operator carries out its plans to modernize its network. Once deployed, Ericsson’s AI-powered 5G network optimization services will deliver versatility, improve capacity, increase cost efficiency and future-proof technology developments, according to the vendor.

New 5G business opportunities and use cases will be enabled for du customers by the addition of Ericsson’s 5G RAN products, such as Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), massive Internet of Things (IoT) and ultra-reliable low-latency (URLL) innovative applications.

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, further said that the partnership with du will deliver on the promise of a “digital future” of the “power of transformative technologies such as 5G.”

“We are pleased to work with du on 5G technology as their new network infrastructure partner, gaining us new market position to further contribute to the development of the UAE digital society vision, empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises and society at large,” Pharaon continued.

“Utilizing the full power of 5G to support industries and empowering our customers to reap the full rewards of this technology is among our top priorities at du,” commented Fahad Al Hassawi, acting CEO at du. “The technological evolution continues to accelerate at unprecedented speed, and it is our responsibility to ensure those we serve can capitalize on every related benefit and opportunity. du has always enjoyed an excellent relationship with Ericsson.”

du’s 5G network is available in a number of areas in Dubai, Northern Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Dubai Internet City, the Dubai Airport, the Emirates Palace Area and the Zayed Sports City Area.

Currently, Ericsson, who reported a successful 2020 driven by 5G momentum, has 127 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique communications service providers globally.