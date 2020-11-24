New white paper shows how SuperDSS can facilitate early introduction of 5G

Super dynamic spectrum sharing (SuperDSS) is a technology that will facilitate the early introduction of 5G networks by enabling spectrum sharing and will futureproof network designs by simplifying the operations and maintenance (O&M) when single band multiple RATs especially 5G is involved in FDD spectrum, according to a new whitepaper published by research firm Analysis Mason and commissioned by ZTE.

Mobile carriers are in process to deploy 5G networks to not only offset declining revenue from mobile services, but also to ensure that new revenue generating services from consumer- and industry-based use cases can be realized.

The availability of 5G spectrum is critical to realize this goal; without it, mobile operators cannot deploy new networks. Spectrum in the sub1GHz, 3.5GHz and millimeter-wave (mmWave) bands has been designated for 5G use. However, national regulatory authorities (NRAs) must either auction or allocate spectrum blocks in these bands to operators before they can be in a position to launch 5G technology.

Previous mobile technologies such as 2G, 3G and 4G required its own spectrum band until dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) is introduced, such as GSM and LTE dynamic spectrum sharing. When it comes to 5G, DSS enables mobile carriers to deploy 4G and 5G on the same carrier, making possible a rapid deployment of 5G services.

The white paper highlighted the fact that mobile operators can use an innovative technology dubbed SuperDSS to launch 5G networks using their existing spectrum assets in those countries where 5G spectrum auctions have been delayed for different reasons.

Traditional DSS technology only considers the dynamic sharing of 4G and 5G, while SuperDSS enables operators to support triple-RAT (Radio Access Technology) spectrum sharing, that is, either 2G, 4G and 5G dynamic sharing, or 3G, 4G and 5G dynamic sharing.

With this technology, operators will be in a position to maintain a competitive advantage in the market, accelerate their 5G deployments using existing spectrum assets and continue to deliver legacy services via their 2G and 3G networks. These legacy services could include circuit-switched voice and other machine-to-machine (M2M) or internet of things (IoT) services, according to the white paper

Mobile operators can use SuperDSS technology as a tool to start with early 5G service launches in countries where there are auction delays or requirements to meet commercial obligations related to legacy network services.

The white paper also highlights that SuperDSS will enable mobile operators to improve their 5G coverage, but it can also lead to spectrum cost savings. The use of SuperDSS could therefore lead to considerable cost savings for operators in countries where the price of spectrum in the 700MHz band is high.

Furthermore, the use of SuperDSS in the 900MHz band can reduce the demand for additional spectrum in the sub-1GHz band. SuperDSS can therefore deliver a further benefit to operators because it may reduce the demand for 700MHz spectrum during auctions, which could lead to lower prices.

ZTE Magic Radio Pro is a comprehensive multi-RAT DSS solution that supports up to seven scenarios with five radio technologies (GSM, UMTS, LTE, NB-IoT and NR). ZTE is currently exploring additional spectrum sharing possibilities in the 5G era using SuperDSS technology, which was commercially launched in February of this year.

ZTE’s SuperDSS supports 2G/4G/5G or 3G/4G/5G full dynamic sharing at the same time over 1800MHz or 2100MHz band, for use of spectrum also by 2G or 3G on demand while giving as many spectrum resources as possible for LTE and NR.

ZTE implemented SuperDSS in a commercial deployment with China Unicom in September. After the introduction of SuperDSS into China Unicom 2.1GHz spectrum, 3G/4G/5G dynamic sharing has been implemented on 20MHz bandwidth, with 3G bandwidth adjusted on demand, which guarantees 3G voice experience while more spectrum resources can be provided for 4G and 5G subscribers.

The SuperDSS solution improves 4G throughput by up to 35% compared with the 15MHz DSS solution, ZTE added.

“With great commitment to spectrum sharing innovation, ZTE has accumulated abundant experience in dynamic spectrum sharing among multiple RATs including GSM/UMTS/LTE/NB-IoT and NR,” said Bai Yanmin, vice president at ZTE. “SuperDSS provides operators with more flexibility in fast and efficient 5G deployment. By virtue of AI and big data, SuperDSS will empower operators to build a more intelligent and efficient network.”