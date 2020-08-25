YOU ARE AT:5GGlenn Lurie on accelerating time to 5G revenues
Glenn Lurie on accelerating time to 5G revenues

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Synchronoss CEO on short-term revenue gains vs. long-term innovation

Carriers in the U.S. and around the world are spending billions each year to deploy, expand and enhance 5G networks. But today, as a consumer-facing proposition, there’s not a clear path to increasing service revenues to offset the massive capex associated with a generational upgrade based on a new network architecture.

Speaking with RCR Wireless News, Synchronoss President and CEO Glenn Lurie reflected on previous generational transitions noting, “Every other G was about more volume and faster speeds.” 5G brings that to the table but “the focus of 5G is on use cases. When you look at Synchronoss, we are in some…incredibly good spaces to help the carriers.”

He called out the Synchronoss white-label personal cloud solution, which is used by both AT&T and Verizon. “It’s a perfect example of an enhanced feature that a carrier can bring to the table with their own brand and give customers a choice as to where they want all their content…to be stored and protected.”

In the following videos, check out Lurie’s full commentary on accelerating time to 5G revenue, use case development and balancing short-term gain with long-term innovation. And come back tomorrow for the latest episode of Will 5G Change the World? featuring a wider-ranging discussion with Lurie on a range of 5G topics.

 

 

Data value at the edge
China Mobile adds almost 14 million 5G subscribers in July

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

