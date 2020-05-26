Swedish operators launch 5G networks

Swedish telcos Telia and Tele2 have announced the launch of 5G commercial networks in the country.

In a release, Telia Sweden said it inaugurated its first major commercial 5G network in Stockholm on May 25. The network, which has been up and running for a number of weeks, currently includes 15 base stations. The telco aims to deploy over 60 new base stations during June, with the goal of covering most of central Stockholm in the coming months.

Telia also noted that the expansion of the 5G network is underway in 12 cities including Gothenburg and Malmö, where 5G services are expected to be launched later this year.

Telia is working with Ericsson to deploy 5G infrastructure in the Nordic country.

“Telia’s 5G launch lays the foundations for the next phase of digital transformation, with innovation, sustainability and security as three critical pillars, and we are proud to be doing this launch, in partnership with Ericsson. As we rollout 5G across Sweden, we will open up new user experiences and accelerated innovation in areas such as entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing and transport, that will collectively strengthen and protect everyone living and working in Sweden, and Swedish competitiveness in the world,” said Allison Kirkby, president and CEO of Telia.

“The Corona crisis has forced several countries to postpone the rollout of 5G, but in Sweden we manage to maintain the pace of development, despite the difficult situation we are in. The crisis has shown the importance of telecommunications for work and digital meetings, and here 5G will play a significant role,” said Anders Ygeman, minister for energy and digital development.

“This is a real milestone for us as a Swedish company as we partner with Telia Company to make commercial 5G a reality for its users in Stockholm,” said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson.

Customers with the subscription Telia Mobil or Telia Jobbmobil (business customers), who have 5G-ready smartphones and are located in an area with 5G coverage will be able to connect to the new network.

Tele2 said it had switched on its commercial 5G network on May 24. The telco said that the company’s customers will be able to enjoy the next generation mobile network in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

5G services will be offered using 80 megahertz bandwidth on C-Band spectrum.

“The government has delayed the planned auction of 5G spectrum in Sweden, which is unfortunate since the 5G rollout is essential to drive the digitalization of both the public and private sectors. At Tele2, we decided to buy additional frequencies to reach 80 [megahertz of] unique bandwidth on the C-band, and can therefore launch real 5G already before the summer,” said Anders Nilsson, CEO and President of Tele2.

From 24 June 2020, all customers with a Tele2 Unlimited subscription and a 5G compatible mobile phone from Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, will get free access to Tele2’s 5G network.

Meanwhile, Tre Sweden announced it will be launching 5G services in Malmö, Lund, Helsingborg, Vasteras, Uppsala and western parts of Stockholm in June.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Agency (PTS) expects to award 5G spectrum in the 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz bands in November 2020.

Up to 15 nationwide licenses will be sold in the 3.5 GHz band, incorporating a maximum 320 megahertz of frequencies. Also, a total of 80 megahertz will be offered in the 2.3 GHz range, split into eight nationwide concessions.