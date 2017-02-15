Nokia carries out 5G connection using 5GTF standards

The 5G trial took place in a laboratory environment in Finland

Finnish vendor Nokia carried out what it claims to be the world’s first connection based on the 5GTF ‘pre-standard’, the company said in a statement.

The 5G trial took place in a laboratory environment in Oulu, Finland, on 23 December. The vendor said that the trial used the 5GTF (Verizon 5G Technology Forum) draft specification and was made possible by Nokia’s 5G-ready AirScale radio access with the Nokia AirFrame data center platform running on Intel architecture, together with the Intel 5G mobile trial platform as an end-user device.

“This first 5G connection is a true landmark for the telecommunications industry, and yet another mark of Nokia’s capabilities in 5G. With its low latency and significant capacity and speed increases, 5G will deliver a variety of new and innovative applications, and Nokia is playing leading roles in all aspects of the total 5G proposition,” Harold Graham, head of the 5G Business Line in Mobile Networks at Nokia, said.

The Finnish vendor introduced 4.5G Pro technology at the end of last year and also announced plans for 4.9G.

Nokia launches new fiber access solutions

In related news, Nokia has recently unveiled a new set of next-generation fiber access solutions. The vendor’s addition of next-generation 10Gbps passive optical network (PON) and point-to-point (P2P) fiber to its mobile transport solution gives operators the capacity and flexibility needed to support network densification in the 5G era, Nokia said.

Nokia’s mobile transport solution enables operators to leverage existing passive optical networks used in Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments and gain the capacity and coverage 5G technologies require.

“The biggest opportunity on the horizon for fixed networks is the arrival of 5G. It’s clear that 5G will require very high capacity and low delay, but what is less certain is just how much capacity will be required for backhaul and what latency will be sufficient,” Federico Guillen, president of Nokia Fixed Networks said.

“Our solution allows operators to access existing PON networks that have virtually unlimited capacity to meet their needs today, with the added flexibility to add 10G PON evolutions gradually as demand for more bandwidth and services increases. The massive throughput and cell densification strategy of 5G make it a perfect match for existing FTTH deployments.”