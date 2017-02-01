Orange, Amdocs to trial AT&T ECOMP software platform in Poland

Orange Group and AT&T agreed to test ECOMP platform last year

Orange Polska, the Polish subsidiary of French telecom group Orange, and Amdocs, a global provider of digital customer experience solutions, have announced a project to trial the Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management & Policy (ECOMP) software platform.

This platform is currently being trialed by Orange Polska, in cooperation with Amdocs as the technology integrator. The main goal of the trial is to assess ECOMP, initially for virtual services in Poland, and then globally across the Orange footprint.

This is in response to the increasing demand for network capacity and the subsequent need to transform current infrastructure to models based on cloud computing and network functions virtualization (NFV) and to progress towards 5G, the companies said in a joint statement.

ECOMP offers service providers the ability to design and operate software-centric networks running on virtual machines rather than on traditional, physical network architectures. The software-centric networks provide improved scalability and extensive automation, and can adapt faster to customer needs with the quick addition and removal of features.

By deploying ECOMP, service providers will gain more control of their network services, drive down operational costs and allow developers to more easily innovate with new network services.

“Virtualisation of the network is an inevitable process. By testing ECOMP at Orange Polska, we are preparing ourselves to become a software-driven company. In the future, these cutting-edge technologies will give customers completely new possibilities, such as the ability to self-activate and deactivate services, or to enjoy flexible rating, based on the time they consumed the service. The operator, on the other hand, will receive tools that allow real-time adaptation to meet the customer needs,” – said Piotr Muszyński, Orange Polska Vice-President in charge of Strategy and Transformation.

“Always an innovator, Orange was the first service provider to join AT&T in its efforts to standardize NFV and SDN platforms and we are excited to be their partner in integrating open source ECOMP for the first time into a live cloud environment and demonstrating the first of many NFV applications”, Anthony Goonetilleke, President of the Amdocs Product Business Group, said.

AT&T initially unveiled the ECOMP initiative in March 2016. The carrier said that one of the goals for ECOMP is to provide for the design, creation and lifecycle management of virtualized network functions in a flexible, dynamic, policy driven manner allowing users to dynamically control ECOMP’s behavior without changing the system software.

AT&T has committed to releasing ECOMP as open source software in conjunction with the Linux Foundation.

In September 2016, Orange had announced plans to test AT&T’s ECOMP platform. The French telco and the U.S carrier had announced collaboration on open source and standardization initiatives to accelerate the standardization of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) technologies.

The French telecoms group was the first carrier to join AT&T’s ECOMP effort. The U.S carrier said that it expects additional carriers to test and adopt this platform.