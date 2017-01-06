ZTE officially releases its FDD-LTE massive MIMO solution

ZTE technology to be commercially available this year.

ZTE released what it claims to be the world’s first FDD-LTE massive multiple-input/multiple-output antenna solution, following successful field tests in the Quanzhou Innovation Centre of China Unicom Fujian Branch.

Company reps said the field tests have verified the “pre-5G” FDD massive MIMO solution is capable of enhancing the cell throughput by over three-times using current spectrum. ZTE had previously introduced a massive MIMO solution designed to allow current 4G networks to function as the core technology of its branded “Pre5G” solutions.

The new solution is said to be compatible with existing terminals, which benefits operators in the marketing progress by accelerating network speeds using existing spectrum. Commercial deployments are expected this year.

ZTE added it had completed joint testing of the solution in partnership with China Telecom Innovation Center. China Telecom commercially launched LTE services in February 2014, and currently offers LTE services using spectrum in the 1800 MHZ, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz and 2.5 GHz bands.