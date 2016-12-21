The neutral host DAS supports four carriers on multiple bands with 84 remote units

Although small cells are gaining traction with enterprises and carriers, distributed antenna systems are still the go-to solution for providing multicarrier cellular coverage in large venues. Let’s take a look at how JMA Wireless deployed a DAS to support the customer experience inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The T-Mobile Arena opened in April 2016, and is set to be home to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the newest addition to the National Hockey League. The venue, which has also hosted entertainers like The Rolling Stones and Barbara Streisand, can hold between 12,000 and 20,000 people depending on the stage configuration. The steel and concrete structure has 44 luxury boxes, two branded lounges and eight “fully furnished, event-level suites,” according to JMA’s project case study, available for download here.

JMA Wireless deployed its Teko DAS solution, dividing the venue into nine sectors with 145 total antennas supporting cellular in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 850 MHz, 1900 MHz and 1.7/2.1 GHz bands, with the ability to further support AWS-3 spectrum also in the 1.7.2.1 GHz band. The deployment includes 84 five-band low power remote units across 41 locations, which supports 2×2 multiple-input/multiple-output antenna technology; six remote units are dedicated to the 700/800 public safety bands.

According to Liverpool, N.Y.,-based JMA Wireless: “The Teko DAS not only provides robust mobile communications, but it accomplishes this goal in a very cost effective and efficient manner. Only a single fiber was used to connect each remote unit with the system’s master unit, which reduces installation costs by a minimum of 50% compared to competitive offerings. The compact design of the remote units also results in not only a smaller unobtrusive onsite footprint, but a much easier and quicker installation as well. Due to its unique design and capabilities, the Teko DAS was commissioned in a few days by a team of two engineers.”