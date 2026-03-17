What creator-led MVNOs tell us about the new telecom growth (Reader Forum)

Creator-led MVNOs highlight a new path for telecom growth, where community, identity and brand loyalty drive adoption more than price or coverage. Telecom tech company Circles says that by leveraging existing audiences and niche segments, operators can experiment with smaller, digital-first brands and unlock new engagement and revenue opportunities.

Creator and celebrity-led MVNOs had their moment in the spotlight, but they fit neatly into how the mobile market has matured over time. Coverage and pricing have converged across major providers, which has pushed differentiation toward brand, trust, and cultural alignment rather than technical features alone.

Creator-led mobile brands succeed because they begin with an existing relationship. An audience already gathers around shared interests, habits, and identity, and mobile service becomes another layer within that relationship. The value comes from familiarity and relevance rather than discovery, which explains why these offers resonate, even without heavy traditional marketing investment.

In the U.S. market, large operators continue to perform well in the broad market. The challenge appears when growth depends on reaching smaller groups with specific preferences and expectations. Core brands were never designed to flex into narrow cultural segments, which is why MVNOs have long played a supporting role. Creator-led brands extend that role by grounding the offer in identity and community rather than demographic targeting.

Existing communities change the economics

MVNOs – Mint Mobile, launched by Ryan Reynolds; SmartLess Mobile, launched by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett; Milwall Mobile, launched by Millwall FC; and Rockstar Wireless, associated with music producer RoccStar.

One of the most practical advantages of creator-led MVNOs is that distribution already exists. The audience is present, engaged, and accustomed to interacting directly with the brand across multiple touchpoints. That relationship changes the shape of customer acquisition in a meaningful way, since awareness, trust, and intent are already established.

This dynamic allows even modest conversion rates to support a sustainable business. When acquisition costs are lower and engagement is higher, the economics work at smaller scales, which suits niche audiences that would never justify a mass-market launch. It also gives operators room to test ideas without the pressure to chase immediate volume.

Creators also gain something structurally important from these models. Platform dependence creates ongoing uncertainty, with reach and monetization often tied to decisions made elsewhere. A mobile brand introduces a recurring relationship that lives outside any single platform and gives creators a direct line to their community through a service people rely on daily.

That durability explains why many creator MVNOs are built with a longer horizon in mind. The mobile plan often connects to a broader ecosystem that includes access, perks, and participation, which reinforces the relationship over time and supports repeat engagement rather than one-off transactions.

Why operators pay attention despite the friction

From an operator perspective, these partnerships create a way to activate capacity while reaching segments that rarely engage with the main brand. Creator-led brands provide a controlled environment where operators can explore new audiences without reshaping their core positioning or confusing existing customers.

The friction tends to appear at the operational level. Cultural moments move quickly, and niche communities form and evolve faster than most legacy systems can support. Launching a new brand, adjusting an offer, or responding to early signals often requires coordination across billing, customer care, provisioning, and compliance, which introduces delays that the market doesn’t wait for.

Many service providers operate on platforms that make experimentation expensive and slow. Internal processes reward stability, which works well for the core business but limits the ability to test smaller ideas with clear guardrails. By the time a new offer is ready to launch, the audience it was built for may already be looking elsewhere.

The portfolio model behind creator MVNOs

Creator-led MVNOs point toward a broader operating model that is starting to take shape in telecom. Operators are exploring portfolios of smaller, digital-first brands that exist alongside the core business. Each brand targets a clearly defined audience, launches with a specific purpose, and operates with measurable outcomes rather than broad assumptions.

This structure creates room for experimentation without placing outsized pressure on any single initiative. Brands that gain traction can grow steadily, while those that fail to connect can be wound down cleanly. Over time, the portfolio itself becomes a learning engine, revealing which audiences respond, which offers resonate, and where operational friction still exists.

Creators represent one path into that model, but the same structure applies to sports leagues, retailers, membership organizations, and lifestyle brands that already maintain strong engagement. What connects these examples is consistent interaction and shared identity rather than reach alone.

Value lives beyond the data plan

Niche MVNOs that gain traction usually offer more than connectivity. Engagement increases when mobile service connects naturally to how people already live, spend, and participate in communities. Rewards, access, commerce, and partnerships give people reasons to interact beyond billing cycles and usage alerts.

Carrier apps see more regular use when they provide something relevant rather than serving as a passive utility. Over time, mobile becomes part of a broader experience that reflects daily behavior, which strengthens retention without relying on aggressive pricing tactics.

Speed shapes the outcome

As this model continues to develop, speed plays a central role in determining what works. Operators that can launch quickly, observe real demand, and make decisions without prolonged internal friction gain more opportunities to test new ideas.

Creator-led MVNOs reflect how identity-driven growth is taking hold in telecom. Operators that build the operational muscle to support focused, community-aligned brands will be better prepared for the next wave of niche audiences looking for mobile experiences that fit naturally into how they already see themselves.

Sanjay Kaul is Chief Revenue Officer at Circles, leading global sales and marketing initiatives to drive revenue growth, deepen partner relationships and expand Circles’ presence in key markets worldwide. With more than 30 years of experience across telecommunications, media and technology, he has held senior leadership roles at companies including Cisco, Ericsson, Telia and BT Group.