AI synthetic data: training models without breaching privacy

How can telcos use AI-generated synthetic data to fuel machine learning?

Telecommunications companies are sitting on a huge volume of data. Call records, location pings, browsing sessions, and usage patterns can all paint a remarkably detailed picture of how millions of people move through their lives. But regulations like GDPR and CCPA, plus an ever-expanding patchwork of local data residency laws, mean telcos are limited in how they can use much of this data for things like AI and ML projects.

Synthetic data, however, could be a workaround. Instead of piping real customer records into machine learning pipelines, telcos are increasingly generating artificial datasets that statistically mirror actual customer behavior without containing real data points. The idea is simple enough — algorithms learn the patterns, distributions, and correlations baked into real data, then spin up entirely new records that preserve those statistical properties while being completely fabricated.

Models trained on synthetic data let telcos build and iterate on network optimization, churn prediction, personalized services, and predictive maintenance — none of which requires exposing actual customer information to breach risk or the weight of privacy law. It’s not a perfect solution, and there are genuine trade-offs involved, but for an industry that’s simultaneously heavily regulated and increasingly reliant on AI, synthetic data is one of the most practical paths available right now.

How synthetic data generation works

Deep learning generative models are the most sophisticated tools available for capturing the complex behavioral dynamics telcos actually care about. These are neural network architectures built to learn the underlying structure of real datasets and reproduce it convincingly.

GANs, or Generative Adversarial Networks, are probably the most widely recognized approach. Two neural networks compete with each other — a generator produces synthetic data while a discriminator tries to tell whether the output looks real. That push-and-pull forces the generator toward increasingly realistic records over successive training rounds. GANs shine when it comes to complex, multivariate sequences — exactly the kind of data you’d encounter in location tracking or communication pattern analysis, where multiple variables interact across time.

Variational Autoencoders, or VAEs, work differently. They compress real data down into a compact latent representation and then decode it back out as synthetic samples. That compression-decompression cycle is particularly good at capturing probabilistic variation and maintaining structural smoothness, which makes VAEs a strong fit for generating slightly varied behavioral patterns while keeping statistical integrity intact. GANs tend to produce sharper, more specific outputs, while VAEs lean toward smoother, more broadly distributed data. Each has its sweet spot depending on what you’re trying to accomplish.

Transformer models, including GPT-based architectures, are also part of the picture. These can process structured customer logs and usage records, learning the relationships and patterns within them. They’re effective for generating task-specific synthetic records with prompt-driven control, letting engineers specify exactly what kind of data they need. The caveat is that transformer-generated outputs often need additional validation to confirm the results are statistically grounded rather than just plausible-sounding.

Not everything demands deep learning, though. Rule-based generation still has a role, and sometimes it’s the more appropriate choice. Simulation models replicate real-world processes using predefined rules and variables. Data transformation techniques apply mathematical operations to existing records to create new synthetic data points. Markov chains generate sequential data where each value depends on the previous one — a natural fit for time-series events like location traces or communication session logs. These methods lack the flexibility of neural network approaches, but they’re cheaper, easier to interpret, and in many cases perfectly sufficient for the job.

Privacy preservation

The reason synthetic data works as a privacy mechanism is that generative models learn underlying behavioral distributions and correlations rather than memorizing individual records. When a GAN trains on millions of location records, it doesn’t store any specific person’s commute. What it learns is that a certain percentage of users in a given area tend to follow particular movement patterns during particular hours. The synthetic output captures these aggregate relationships, without containing anything traceable to a real individual.

This has concrete regulatory implications. Synthetic data sidesteps the restrictive data residency requirements that often block telcos from moving customer data across borders or sharing it between internal teams. ML teams can work with synthetic datasets without triggering the formal data processing obligations that real customer data would invoke. In jurisdictions where even anonymized data carries legal exposure, synthetic data stands on cleaner legal ground.

What this means is that telcos can train network optimization models that predict congestion and allocate resources, build personalization engines that recommend plans and services, and develop churn prediction systems that flag at-risk subscribers — all on synthetic outputs rather than actual customer data. These are core business functions with direct revenue and service quality impact. Before synthetic data, many telcos either couldn’t pursue them at scale or had to wade through costly, time-consuming data governance processes to get there.

At the end of the day, generating artificial data averts the direct breach risks that come with storing and processing sensitive customer records, while preserving the functional utility that makes the data worth having. Synthetic data doesn’t eliminate all risk, but it meaningfully reduces it. A breach of a synthetic dataset doesn’t expose anyone’s personal information, because there’s no personal information in it to expose.

Technical implementation

Quality validation is arguably the most critical piece of any synthetic data implementation, and there’s broad consensus across the industry that it’s non-negotiable. Synthetic data has to demonstrate statistical equivalence to real data distributions across key metrics. That’s especially important in telecommunications, where emergency scenarios, unusual network failures, and atypical security threats are rare but represent exactly the situations where model performance matters most.

For LLM-based synthetic data generation, practitioners have largely converged on a two-step prompting strategy that meaningfully improves output quality. Step one defines the data schema — specifying required fields, variable relationships, data types, and constraints. Step two populates specific records within that framework. Separating structure from content cuts down on hallucination and ensures the resulting dataset maintains database integrity, including consistent foreign keys, valid ranges, and proper relational logic.

More advanced implementations take this further with agentic pipelines. These autonomous pipelines analyze the synthetic output, identify gaps and biases, then generate targeted synthetic records to rebalance the dataset. If the initial generation underrepresents a particular geography or usage pattern, the agentic system catches the shortfall and produces additional records to fill it. This kind of closed-loop quality management is becoming increasingly important as synthetic data moves out of experimental territory and into production.

On the tooling side, several specialized platforms have emerged to serve this market. MOSTLY.AI extracts behavioral patterns from original data to create entirely separate alternative datasets, maintaining statistical properties while producing records that have no direct relationship to the source material. Synthesized.io offers an integrated platform supporting automated data augmentation, provisioning, and secured sharing protocols, with built-in quality testing that validates outputs before they reach downstream consumers. Both reflect a broader shift toward purpose-built synthetic data infrastructure over ad hoc, in-house generation scripts.

Limitations

For all its promise, synthetic data isn’t a silver bullet. The most fundamental challenge is the utility-versus-privacy tension. High-realism synthetic datasets actually carry inherently higher re-identification risks. If the synthetic data toofaithfully reproduces the original, it becomes theoretically possible to cross-reference it with external datasets and identify individuals. But swing too far the other way, applying aggressive privacy masking that distorts the data further from reality, and you degrade model performance.

Mode collapse in GANs is another issue. Generative models frequently fail to capture the full diversity present in real data, instead converging on a narrower output range that reflects the most common patterns. For telcos, this means synthetic datasets might miss rare but critical behavioral patterns. Avoiding mode collapse takes genuine expertise and careful hyperparameter tuning.

Computational cost is a practical barrier worth flagging. Training sophisticated generative models on large telecom datasets, which can run into billions of records across dozens of variables, demands serious cloud infrastructure. The computing expense of producing high-quality synthetic data can be substantial enough to offset some of the compliance and data governance savings that motivated the approach in the first place. For smaller telcos or those with constrained cloud budgets, this is a real obstacle.

Regulatory vulnerabilities don’t disappear entirely, either. The assumption that synthetic equals legally safe doesn’t always hold up. Synthetic data runs into legal limits if it inadvertently reveals competitive business metrics about customer populations — aggregate patterns that, while not identifying individuals, could constitute trade secrets or commercially sensitive information. And in some jurisdictions, if synthetic data can be mathematically reverse-engineered to recover information about its training set, it may still fall under data protection regulations.

Finally, there’s the problem of inherited bias and tail events. Synthetic data automatically inherits and can amplify whatever geographic or demographic underrepresentation exists in the source material. If a telco’s real data underrepresents rural users, low-income demographics, or certain regional markets, the synthetic data will reproduce and potentially magnify those gaps. Meanwhile, data generated from learned statistical distributions may systematically miss rare tail events, like network failures, security anomalies, and emergency usage spikes, that real datasets capture simply by recording everything that actually happened. Better algorithms alone don’t solve these problems; they’re structural challenges rooted in the relationship between synthetic outputs and their training inputs.

Future directions

Differential privacy integration is one of the most promising developments coming. Rather than relying solely on the architectural separation between synthetic data and its source, differential privacy layers in formal mathematical privacy guarantees. These provide provable, quantifiable bounds on how much any individual record contributes to the output — a level of assurance that’s far more robust than qualitative claims about data being “de-identified” or “anonymous.” For telcos operating under heavy regulatory scrutiny, this combination could well become the gold standard.

Federated learning offers a fundamentally different angle on the same underlying problem. Instead of generating synthetic datasets at all, federated learning trains models directly across decentralized real data, with that data never leaving its original location. Each node trains a local model, and only model updates get shared centrally. This sidesteps the generation step entirely, though it introduces its own complexities around communication overhead, model convergence, and consistency across heterogeneous data sources.

Synthetic-real hybrid pipelines represent a pragmatic middle ground that’s gaining traction too. Rather than going fully synthetic or fully real, these approaches blend generated data with carefully governed subsets of original data to balance computing efficiency, performance utility, and privacy. The real data anchors the model’s understanding of actual behavior — synthetic data augments coverage for underrepresented scenarios or fills gaps where real data is legally off-limits.

The industry is moving toward standardized evaluation benchmarks for validating synthetic data quality across sectors. Right now, there’s no universally accepted way to measure whether a synthetic dataset is “good enough” for a given purpose, which makes it hard to compare tools, validate approaches, or satisfy regulators. Developing shared benchmarks would go a long way toward maturing the field and building the trust needed for widespread production deployment. Telecommunications, with its unique combination of data richness and regulatory pressure, is likely to be one of the sectors pushing this standardization effort forward.