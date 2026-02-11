Resilience and Reach: Marcelo Cataldo on Rebuilding, Reinventing, and Reconnecting the Caribbean

In this episode, Marcelo Cataldo, CEO of Digicel, shares the extraordinary story of how he led a sweeping turnaround across 25 countries—bringing new stability, focus, and innovation to the Caribbean’s largest mobile provider. From navigating hurricanes and economic uncertainty to investing in underserved communities and modernizing legacy systems, Marcelo’s journey reveals what it truly takes to lead a telecom transformation with people—and resilience—at the center.

Today’s guest, Marcelo Cataldo, joined Digicel in 2024 after a major restructuring and quickly repositioned the company for growth. Under his leadership, Digicel is expanding data access, investing in solar-powered infrastructure, and deepening its role as a lifeline across regions still battling 2G limitations, low broadband penetration, and climate vulnerability.

Marcelo breaks down his three-part turnaround strategy: narrowing focus to core services, decentralizing operations to empower local markets, and rebuilding culture from the ground up. He shares what it takes to build hurricane-ready networks, respond in crisis, and create long-term social impact through connectivity—especially in countries like Haiti, where Digicel’s network literally powers the nation.

From AI-powered customer service agents to bottom-up talent development across diverse island economies, Marcelo discusses how Digicel is preparing for a future defined by climate pressure, automation, and community-driven growth.

With clear communication, relentless execution, and a vision rooted in service, Marcelo offers a leadership playbook for any operator navigating complexity at scale. His insights go beyond telecom—touching on what it means to lead with purpose in a region where every text, call, and connection could change a life.

From infrastructure to impact, this episode is a masterclass in resilience, reinvention, and digital inclusion.