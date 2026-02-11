Resilience and Reach: Marcelo Cataldo on Rebuilding, Reinventing, and Reconnecting the Caribbean

In this episode, Marcelo Cataldo, CEO of Digicel, shares the extraordinary story of how he led a sweeping turnaround across 25 countries—bringing new stability, focus, and innovation to the Caribbean’s largest mobile provider. From navigating hurricanes and economic uncertainty to investing in underserved communities and modernizing legacy systems, Marcelo’s journey reveals what it truly takes to lead a telecom transformation with people—and resilience—at the center.
Today’s guest, Marcelo Cataldo, joined Digicel in 2024 after a major restructuring and quickly repositioned the company for growth. Under his leadership, Digicel is expanding data access, investing in solar-powered infrastructure, and deepening its role as a lifeline across regions still battling 2G limitations, low broadband penetration, and climate vulnerability.
Marcelo breaks down his three-part turnaround strategy: narrowing focus to core services, decentralizing operations to empower local markets, and rebuilding culture from the ground up. He shares what it takes to build hurricane-ready networks, respond in crisis, and create long-term social impact through connectivity—especially in countries like Haiti, where Digicel’s network literally powers the nation.
From AI-powered customer service agents to bottom-up talent development across diverse island economies, Marcelo discusses how Digicel is preparing for a future defined by climate pressure, automation, and community-driven growth.
With clear communication, relentless execution, and a vision rooted in service, Marcelo offers a leadership playbook for any operator navigating complexity at scale. His insights go beyond telecom—touching on what it means to lead with purpose in a region where every text, call, and connection could change a life.
From infrastructure to impact, this episode is a masterclass in resilience, reinvention, and digital inclusion.
- Connect with Marcelo Cataldo on LinkedIn
- DigiCel website: https://corporate.digicelgroup.com/en
About
Marcelo Cataldo took the helm of Digicel Group in May 2024 and moved quickly to reset the company’s leadership and operating rhythm. In his first months, he has brought in a new senior team, given markets greater autonomy while tightening central oversight, and embedded a governance culture grounded in transparency and commercial discipline. His approach blends the pace and agility of a competitive telecom with the rigor of long-term stewardship, positioning Digicel to compete harder and grow sustainably across its diverse markets.
Originally from Paraguay, Cataldo brings a career shaped by global experience across Latin America, the United States, and Europe. Before joining Digicel, he served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Tigo Colombia from 2016, where he oversaw communications services for 16 million customers, driving growth in both subscriber base and digital services. Under his leadership, the company expanded its market reach, advanced network investment, and strengthened its governance framework.
Cataldo’s tenure at Millicom, which he joined in 2010, saw him rise through senior commercial, business development, and product roles. He was also a driving force behind the company’s ESG and corporate governance agenda, including the Contigo Conectados initiative—an education program on responsible internet use reaching children, parents, and educators nationwide. Earlier in his career, he held technology roles in the European finance sector. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Computer Science and Engineering from Universidad Católica “Nuestra Señora de la Asunción” in Paraguay, and an MBA from Madrid Polytechnic University.
Now based in Kingston, Jamaica, Cataldo is focused on building a Digicel that is sharper in its execution, more disciplined in its management, and instilling a relentless culture with an obsession and commitment to serving customers—all while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and accountability. At the heart of his leadership are the Digicel values of Diversity, Integrity, Growth, and Innovation. Shaped by three decades of global experience, Cataldo has brought these values to life across the business, embedding them into the everyday culture of Digicel and making them the foundation on which its people serve, innovate, and grow.
At the core of my leadership are Digicel’s values, Diversity, Integrity, Growth, and Innovation. They are not just principles but a standard of excellence I expect of myself and of the company. I believe in leading with focus, committing without compromise, and driving forward with relentless energy. Excellence is not optional- it is the discipline, the ambition, and the promise that defines Digicel’s future.