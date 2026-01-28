YOU ARE AT:PodcastDisrupting Telecom: How Zenture Is Rewriting the Enterprise Network Playbook with Robert...

Disrupting Telecom: How Zenture Is Rewriting the Enterprise Network Playbook with Robert Bye

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
Podcast

In this episode, Robert Bye, Founder and President of Zenture Partners, unpacks why enterprise telecom remains stuck in a reactive, spreadsheet-driven world and how his company is using data, automation, and AI to change that. With a background spanning carrier networks, VARs, and global IT procurement, Robert shares how a surprising conversation with a major enterprise sparked the creation of Zenture and launched a platform built to modernize one of the most overlooked segments of IT.

Today’s guest, Robert Bye, leads Zenture Partners, a company focused on transforming telecom sourcing, inventory, and spend management through a real-time global marketplace. Designed for large, distributed enterprises, Zenture enables IT and procurement leaders to finally see who’s available, what they should pay, and how to make smarter, faster connectivity decisions across 70+ countries.

Robert explains why telecom pricing is wildly inconsistent, why enterprises are often overpaying by 3x, and how Zenture’s AI-powered capabilities automate everything from circuit discovery and risk scoring to quote validation and invoice audits. He also breaks down how telecom became the “forgotten utility” in the digital transformation race and how his team is flipping that narrative by bringing data, visibility, and accountability to the forefront.

With a clear vision and an Amazon-like approach to buying connectivity, Robert shares what it truly means to turn telecom into a utility that “just works” and how he’s challenging a legacy industry to rethink what’s possible. His perspective is both disruptive and practical: focus on access, eliminate friction, and let the customer decide.

From AI agents and carrier integrations to startup lessons and leadership insights, this episode is packed with game-changing ideas for CIOs, IT buyers, procurement leaders, and anyone ready to rethink the future of enterprise connectivity.

Watch The Podcast:

Listen to the Podcast:

Important Links

About

Robert Bye 3 1338x1536 1
Disrupting Telecom: How Zenture Is Rewriting the Enterprise Network Playbook with Robert Bye 2

𝗜 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗭𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀. For too long, companies have been locked into outdated procurement models that drain time, obscure costs, and slow innovation. I set out to change that.

At Zenture, we combine an AI-powered lifecycle management platform with hands-on consultancy to simplify sourcing, eliminate waste, and build networks designed for resiliency and growth. With more than $1B in telecom spend under management, we’ve proven that enterprises can cut costs by 10–15% in months—while gaining visibility, agility, and performance.

What makes us different is our no-cost, service-provider–funded model. Enterprises get a single source of truth for every contract, circuit, and connection while our team handles the heavy lifting of quoting, ordering, and ongoing management. Internal teams stay focused on strategy—not service tickets.

With over two decades in consulting and enterprise technology, I believe procurement should empower outcomes, not hold businesses back. At Zenture Partners, our mission is clear: bridge the gap between telecom investments and enterprise goals with speed, transparency, and measurable impact.

Zenture was founded by Robert Bye, a telecom and enterprise technology veteran with more than 20 years of experience. Rob has spent his career helping enterprises optimize and modernize their networks to achieve business goals faster.

Today, Zenture is trusted by multi-billion-dollar customers, service providers, and channel partners to deliver results across the global telecom ecosystem. Our leadership team combines deep industry experience with challenger energy, ensuring every engagement is focused on delivering tangible outcomes.

Previous article
Cisco launches the Cisco 360 Partner Program
Next article
Atlantic crossing – crunch time for subsea cable in the AI era

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats