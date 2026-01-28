Disrupting Telecom: How Zenture Is Rewriting the Enterprise Network Playbook with Robert Bye

In this episode, Robert Bye, Founder and President of Zenture Partners, unpacks why enterprise telecom remains stuck in a reactive, spreadsheet-driven world and how his company is using data, automation, and AI to change that. With a background spanning carrier networks, VARs, and global IT procurement, Robert shares how a surprising conversation with a major enterprise sparked the creation of Zenture and launched a platform built to modernize one of the most overlooked segments of IT.

Today’s guest, Robert Bye, leads Zenture Partners, a company focused on transforming telecom sourcing, inventory, and spend management through a real-time global marketplace. Designed for large, distributed enterprises, Zenture enables IT and procurement leaders to finally see who’s available, what they should pay, and how to make smarter, faster connectivity decisions across 70+ countries.

Robert explains why telecom pricing is wildly inconsistent, why enterprises are often overpaying by 3x, and how Zenture’s AI-powered capabilities automate everything from circuit discovery and risk scoring to quote validation and invoice audits. He also breaks down how telecom became the “forgotten utility” in the digital transformation race and how his team is flipping that narrative by bringing data, visibility, and accountability to the forefront.

With a clear vision and an Amazon-like approach to buying connectivity, Robert shares what it truly means to turn telecom into a utility that “just works” and how he’s challenging a legacy industry to rethink what’s possible. His perspective is both disruptive and practical: focus on access, eliminate friction, and let the customer decide.

From AI agents and carrier integrations to startup lessons and leadership insights, this episode is packed with game-changing ideas for CIOs, IT buyers, procurement leaders, and anyone ready to rethink the future of enterprise connectivity.