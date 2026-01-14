YOU ARE AT:PodcastThe Rooftop Gold Rush: David Bacino on the Future of Wireless Real...

The Rooftop Gold Rush: David Bacino on the Future of Wireless Real Estate

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charles
Podcast

In this episode, David Bacino, CEO of Symphony Towers and Operating Partner at Palistar Capital, shares a remarkable 40-year journey across the wireless ecosystem — from carrier-side operations to manufacturing, infrastructure ownership, and investment. His deep experience reveals how foundational towers and rooftops are to the wireless networks we use every day — and why they’re more valuable than ever in today’s hyper-connected world.

Today’s guest, David Bacino, leads Symphony Towers, a fast-growing portfolio of over 3,000 tower and rooftop assets backed by Palistar Capital. Positioned at the intersection of telecom and real estate, Symphony delivers turnkey infrastructure solutions that help carriers solve capacity and coverage challenges nationwide. David offers a unique perspective on how long-term value is created through intelligent site acquisition, strategic partnerships, and a customer-first approach.

David breaks down how property owners—from hotels to high-rises—can turn rooftops into revenue-generating assets, and how Symphony acquires those rights to enable carrier growth. He explores the growing demand for edge infrastructure driven by mobile usage, IoT, autonomous vehicles, and emerging technologies like 6G. Whether it’s enhancing dense urban connectivity or serving rural and hard-to-reach zones, towers and rooftops remain essential—and David makes a strong case for why that won’t change anytime soon.

With a leadership style grounded in clarity, trust, decision-making, and team unity, David also discusses the culture he’s building at Symphony: nimble, collaborative, and aligned around a shared mission. He emphasizes the importance of being flexible in a rapidly changing industry—and taking the hill together.

From emerging revenue streams to the evolution of infrastructure strategy, this conversation is full of insight for operators, investors, developers, and anyone shaping the future of wireless connectivity.

David Bacino
David Bacino is the CEO/Operating Partner of Symphony Towers and an Operating Partner at Palistar Capital.

Previously, he was the President of Melody Wireless Infrastructure, the Melody Easements REIT for Fund 1 that successfully sold to Diamond Communications and Sculptor Real Estate for $1.625 billion, a role he held since 2014.

Mr. Bacino joined Melody Telecom from American Tower, where he was the leader of West Region overseeing all activity for the Western United States. Prior to this role, he served as the Global Vice President/General Manager of Wireless Solutions at Powerwave Technologies, leading the international teams in the deployment of end-to-end wireless solutions.

Before this, he was the VP of Marketing Operations at Terrestar Networks overseeing the execution of Marketing efforts in the Americas. Mr. Bacino also served as the Vice President of Global business development and Vice President of Enterprise sales at Nextel Communications, overseeing both domestic and international teams.

Mr. Bacino attended the University of Tulsa and University of Kansas, receiving his BS in 1983.

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

