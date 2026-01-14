The Rooftop Gold Rush: David Bacino on the Future of Wireless Real Estate

In this episode, David Bacino, CEO of Symphony Towers and Operating Partner at Palistar Capital, shares a remarkable 40-year journey across the wireless ecosystem — from carrier-side operations to manufacturing, infrastructure ownership, and investment. His deep experience reveals how foundational towers and rooftops are to the wireless networks we use every day — and why they’re more valuable than ever in today’s hyper-connected world.

Today’s guest, David Bacino, leads Symphony Towers, a fast-growing portfolio of over 3,000 tower and rooftop assets backed by Palistar Capital. Positioned at the intersection of telecom and real estate, Symphony delivers turnkey infrastructure solutions that help carriers solve capacity and coverage challenges nationwide. David offers a unique perspective on how long-term value is created through intelligent site acquisition, strategic partnerships, and a customer-first approach.

David breaks down how property owners—from hotels to high-rises—can turn rooftops into revenue-generating assets, and how Symphony acquires those rights to enable carrier growth. He explores the growing demand for edge infrastructure driven by mobile usage, IoT, autonomous vehicles, and emerging technologies like 6G. Whether it’s enhancing dense urban connectivity or serving rural and hard-to-reach zones, towers and rooftops remain essential—and David makes a strong case for why that won’t change anytime soon.

With a leadership style grounded in clarity, trust, decision-making, and team unity, David also discusses the culture he’s building at Symphony: nimble, collaborative, and aligned around a shared mission. He emphasizes the importance of being flexible in a rapidly changing industry—and taking the hill together.

From emerging revenue streams to the evolution of infrastructure strategy, this conversation is full of insight for operators, investors, developers, and anyone shaping the future of wireless connectivity.