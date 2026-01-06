Physical AI describes intelligent systems that can sense, interpret, and act in real environments

Picture a warehouse robot weaving through aisles at top speed, or a massive shipping crane hoisting containers with millimeter precision. These aren’t pre-programmed machines; they’re AI systems making split-second decisions in the real world. Welcome to the era of Physical AI.

Physical AI describes intelligent systems that can sense, interpret, and act in real environments. Think of self-driving cars navigating busy streets, robotic arms assembling machinery with precision, or smart grids adapting in real time to energy demands.

At the heart of this transformation is the digital twin: a live, virtual replica of a physical object or system. Digital twins mirror the real world with incredible accuracy, allowing AI to test ideas, predict outcomes, and guide actions instantly. Yet behind this powerful pairing lies something just as critical: the network. Without fast, secure, and dependable connectivity, Physical AI simply can’t operate.

To scale Physical AI, the next leap is the development of a Multimodal Large Language Model (MLLM), an AI model capable of understanding and reasoning across multiple input types including text, images, video, audio, LiDAR, and more. When this kind of model is directly tied to physical environments and real-time sensor data, it becomes, in essence, “an LLM for Physical AI.”

Digital twins support these models in two ways: as simulation environments for testing and refinement, and as live references during real-time operations. Together, they give MLLMs the accurate, up-to-date context needed for smarter decisions. But none of this works without a robust, intelligent network — the backbone connecting assets, twins, and AI models instantly and securely.

From blueprint tool to autonomous partner

For years, digital twins have been invaluable for design and simulation. Engineers could test a jet engine before manufacturing or model a factory to improve efficiency. But Physical AI changes the role of these twins.

Today, they are part of a continuous control loop, constantly updated from sensors on physical machines, making predictions, and feeding guidance back into the real world. This loop happens in milli- or even microseconds, meaning the infrastructure has to move huge volumes of data incredibly quickly.

Consider a delivery robot in a warehouse. Its sensors, including cameras, LiDAR, ultrasonic detectors, collect data every microsecond or more. The digital twin processes this information to anticipate hazards and plan routes. The robot receives instructions immediately, adjusts its movements, and carries on. Without reliable and ultra-fast connectivity, that chain breaks.

Why every microsecond counts

The demands on these networks go far beyond traditional connectivity. When a crane at a busy shipping port relies on its digital twin to coordinate the movement of multi-ton containers, even a delay of a few hundred microseconds could mean an accident. Physical AI thrives only when latency, the time between sensing and acting, is kept to a bare minimum.

For an MLLM to operate in these situations, ultra-low latency is essential. Every decision depends on instant streams of input from sensors and equally rapid delivery of output commands to physical systems.

Edge computing makes this possible by processing data close to where it’s created. Digital twins can live at the edge for lightning-fast responsiveness, or in the cloud for broader scalability. In either scenario, the network infrastructure must ensure seamless, end-to-end performance.

The network must also bridge the edge and cloud seamlessly to enable real-time decisions locally while supporting big-picture analytics, long-term data storage, and AI model training centrally. And because Physical AI operates in demanding real-world conditions, the infrastructure itself must be ruggedized to withstand dust, moisture, extreme temperatures, and constant vibrations.

Feeding data-hungry systems

High-fidelity digital twins aren’t just fast, they’re ravenous for data. A single autonomous vehicle can generate terabytes per hour from its cameras, radar, and LiDAR sensors. While much of that processing happens onboard, the most critical insights must still flow seamlessly to the cloud or edge. Any bottleneck, and the twin falls out of sync. The AI’s decisions? No longer trustworthy.

In Physical AI deployments, MLLMs rely on this nonstop stream of high-resolution data to perceive, reason, and act correctly. That means networks must not only deliver massive throughput, but maintain absolute precision and reliability in real time.

Infrastructure and security: The nervous and immune systems

Physical AI often runs critical infrastructure, including manufacturing plants, transportation hubs, medical robotics. In these environments, network downtime or a breach could have serious consequences.

If Physical AI is the brain, the network is the nervous system: carrying sensory data, enabling thought, and triggering physical action. Security acts as the immune system, guarding against threats.

For MLLMs in Physical AI systems, network security isn’t just a safeguard, it’s integral to function. Without trusted, uninterrupted data flows, the AI model can’t adapt, learn, or act safely in the real world. That’s why resilience must be built in from the start: redundant connections, advanced fault tolerance, encryption, authentication, intrusion detection, and network segmentation.

By integrating security directly into the network infrastructure, organizations streamline management and maintain consistent protection across physical, cloud, and virtual environments. With security embedded, the system adapts quickly to evolving risks without sacrificing performance.

Moving from lab to real world

Industries like automotive and logistics are already proving what’s possible with Physical AI. Their experiences highlight the essentials for success: ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, reliability, and strong security.

Ultimately, the success of Physical AI depends on one thing: infrastructure built to match ambition. Networks must deliver speed, intelligence, and resilience from day one, not as an afterthought.

Industries that invest early in robust, secure connectivity will be the ones that turn Physical AI from concept into a competitive advantage. The question isn’t whether MLLMs will reshape the physical world; it’s whether your network is ready to power them.