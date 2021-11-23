According to Oracle’s Director of Product Marketing Chantel Cary, there are still more questions than answers around how to best monetize 5G. Listen to this week’s episode to discover how the company is helping CSPs tackle this reality.
Well, technically… CSPs need to move beyond connectivity to monetize 5G: Oracle’s Chantel Cary (Ep. 58)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.