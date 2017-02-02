Test companies report mostly positive results

The most recent quarter was a largely positive one for test and measurement companies that have reported results thus far.

Among testing and monitoring companies who have reported, results include:

–Teradyne reported a record quarter for orders as it closed out 2016, which the company said was driven by demand in mobility test. Teradyne had fourth quarter revenues of $380 million (up from $318 million in the year-ago quarter) and profits of $66.3 million.

Of its revenues for the quarter, Teradyne said that semiconductor test accounted for $271 million; $50 million came from system test; $34 million was generated by its industrial automation segment, and $26 million was in wireless testing. Teradyne CEO and President Mark Jagiela said in a statement that the company expects “continued steady demand in our core test business” during 2017.

–EXFO‘s sales were up almost 12% year-over-year during the first quarter of its fiscal 2017, reaching $61.8 million. Around $42 million in sales came from physical-layer offerings, with protocol-layer testing generating about $20 million in sales.

Net earnings for EXFO for the quarter came to $3.3 million, up from $1.8 million in the year-ago period and an improvement upon the $2.3 million in net earnings during the previous quarter.

Germain Lamonde, chairman, president and CEO of EXFO, said in a statement that he was “particularly pleased with robust results from our optical and high-speed transport businesses, where we are gaining market share and taking advantage of the 100G investment cycle in long-haul networks, Metro links and data centers. We also benefited from calendar year-end purchases by some communications service providers and early returns from our industry-only, all-in-one optical RF analyzer for mobile network operators.”

EXFO ended 2016 with the acquisition of Absolute Analysis for $5 million in cash and $3.5 million in stock.

-Viavi Solutions’ revenues were down by 11% year-over-year to $206.5 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2017. The company reported net income of $49.2 million, up substantially from $1 million during the year-ago period.

Oleg Khaykin, Viavi’s president and CEO, said that both the company’s network and service enablement units and its OSP operations had good execution, and added that Viavi is working on “strengthening our [Network Enablement] core instruments business and scaling down to a more focused [Service Enablement] business.”

–NetScout, meanwhile, “delivered solid quarterly results that were in line with our plans entering the quarter,” according to a statement by company president and CEO Anil Singhal. He went on to add that “while the service provider spending environment remains muted, we are seeing momentum build for our newest offerings, including the software version of the InfiniStreamNG, our next-generation, real-time information platform. We have continued to execute well on our development roadmaps that align with a range of exciting opportunities spanning each of our major product areas and customer segments globally.”

NetScout reported total revenues for its fiscal 2017 third quarter of $302.2 million, down slightly from $307.7 million in the same period last year. Product revenues accounted for 64% of total revenue, and service revenues for about 36%.

Net income for the quarter was $21.2 million, compared to a loss of $24.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The company expects full-year fiscal 2017 revenues of more than $1.1 billion

–Teledyne Technologies, parent company of Teledyne LeCroy, had fourth-quarter 2016 sales of $552.9 million, down 7% year-over-year. Net income was down 4.5% to $53 million. The company noted that its instrumentation segment had overall sales drop by 15.7% year-over-year — but that its electronic test and measurement equipment was a strong performer for the segment. Sales of its T&M instruments were up $6.3 million, including $5.2 million in incremental sales from recent acquisitions, the company said.

Image copyright: naphotos / 123RF Stock Photo