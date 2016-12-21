Subsea fiber infrastructure expected to enhance connectivity between Australia and Asia.

Australian subsea cable operator Trident Subsea Cable and Indonesian company Triasmitra entered into a strategic venture to own and operate a telecommunications fiber cable connecting Singapore and Indonesia.

The two companies said the Trident Subsea Cable system will be an independent, carrier-neutral fiber network specifically designed to enhance connectivity between Australia and Asia. The initial phase of Trident’s network development has started with the acquisition of two fiber pairs between Singapore and Jakarta from Triasmitra’s existing Jakarta-Bangka-Batam-Singapore cable system.

The two companies said the initial fiber pairs connecting the two countries will be operational by April 2017.

“Triasmitra has seen great success in Indonesia; the partnership with Trident offers an opportunity to extend our reach within the region and into international markets,” said Triasmitra Founder Galumbang Menak. “The partnership brings together Triasmitra’s breadth of engineering capability with Trident’s strengths in strategic commercial development.”

SK Telecom selects Coriant’s submarine solution

In related news, SK Telecom selected Coriant to deploy a submarine solution to extend 100G connectivity to Ulleungdo Island, South Korea. The deployment is said to support delivery of mobile broadband services to the island, which lies off the east coast of South Korea.

The deployment is said to include Coriant technology deployed in SK Telecom’s terrestrial DCM-free 100G network. The solution is designed to support low latency 100G coherent optical transmission over a distance of more than 250 kilometers.