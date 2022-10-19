The lab will be used to explore how technologies like 5G and Open RAN can support public safety use cases

The New South Wales (NSW) Telco Authority has selected NEC Corporation to build the initial phase of a 5G innovation lab, which the companies said will provide an environment for the exploration and testing of new technologies and solutions for Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) applications.

For the project, NEC will design, supply, install and commission its cloud-native, containerized, 5G core on public cloud, in conjunction with a local distributed User Plane Function (UPF). It will also provide 5G Open RAN virtualized centralized and distributed (CU/DU) units, Open Radio Units (O-RUs) and CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment).

According to Naohisa Matsuda, general manager of NEC’s 5G Strategy and Business, the first phase of the lab is designed to help the NSW Telco Authority test cloud native core technology, Open RAN, cloud deployment options and build PSMB use cases. Matsuda said the company is “honored” to help “prove the value of a cloud native 5G core network combined with an Open Radio Access Network (RAN).”

“The potential of these technologies is infinite,” he continued. “As we move towards a more 5G-centric era, we look forward to leveraging this partnership to address Australia’s digital divide and help drive cutting-edge 5G innovation.”

The 5G innovation lab will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In 2017, the NSW Telco Authority tapped NEC for wireless backhaul technology for state emergency services and other public safety agencies as part of the government’s Critical Communications Enhancement Program (CCEP). Per the deal, NEC also provided network management systems and professional services and 24/7 support.





