YOU ARE AT:Open RANWell, technically... when it comes to Open RAN, many are barking up...
well technically

Well, technically… when it comes to Open RAN, many are barking up the wrong tree: Parallel Wireless’ Eugina Jordan (Ep. 68)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Open RANPodcastWell Technically...

Eugina Jordan, the VP of of marketing at Parallel Wireless, comes on the podcast to provide a few reality checks about Open RAN and poses some questions of her own. She also shares some exciting company news.

Previous article
Federated Wireless and CalChip Connect combine on private 5G install, reseller offer
Next article
Lufthansa Technik, United Airlines intro predictive MRO for Boeing, Airbus operators

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

This Channel is Sponsored By Intel®

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats