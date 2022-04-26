Eugina Jordan, the VP of of marketing at Parallel Wireless, comes on the podcast to provide a few reality checks about Open RAN and poses some questions of her own. She also shares some exciting company news.
Well, technically… when it comes to Open RAN, many are barking up the wrong tree: Parallel Wireless’ Eugina Jordan (Ep. 68)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.