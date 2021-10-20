Keysight acquires network simulation company

Keysight Technologies has acquired Scalable Network Technologies, a privately held company based in southern California that specializes in large-scale modeling and simulation of communications networks and for cybersecurity assessment and training. Keysight said the purchase will enable it to deliver more software-centric, digital twin solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Keysight said the purchase will not have a material impact on its guidance for the current quarter or its full-year results.

Scalable’s network simulations are for modeling and visualizing both communications networks and cyber threats, Keysight said in a release, and the company provides “accurate, at scale digital models of heterogeneous communications networks to include 5G, enterprise, IoT and satellite networks to ascertain problems, risks, vulnerabilities and gaps. … The company’s software enables customers to analyze and predict the cyber resilience and network performance of communication technologies prior to deployment.”

Keysight said that the purchase supports its strategy to deliver more software-centric solutions and expand its solutions portfolio, enabling it to bring new digital twin offerings to the table for its communications, automotive, enterprise, aerospace defense and government customers.

“Scalable Network Technologies industry-leading software solutions are enabling defense industry leaders to accelerate their design cycles and construct ‘what if’ scenarios to predict how critical communication networks will behave against cyber threats,” said Dan Dunn, VP of Aerospace Defense Government Solutions at Keysight, adding, “We’re looking forward to working with the talented Scalable Network Technologies team to bring new digital twin solutions to market.”

“Joining forces with Keysight provides an excellent pathway to dramatically expand the use of our innovative network digital twin solutions across broad swaths of commercial and defense markets,” said Dr. Rajive Bagrodia, who is the CEO and founder of Scalable Network Technologies. “Working together with Keysight, we will accelerate the use of modeling and simulation capabilities to provide secure and reliable connectivity solutions to our customers worldwide. I am proud of what the Scalable team has accomplished, and we look forward to continuing our journey of discovery and growth with Keysight.”

This is Keysight’s third acquisition of the year, following earlier purchases of Quantum Benchmark, which focused on identifying and reducing errors in quantum computing, and over-the-air network testing company Sanjole.