YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... 5G is an ecosystem play, not an ego-system play: Ericsson's...
well technically

Well, technically… 5G is an ecosystem play, not an ego-system play: Ericsson’s Cecilia Atterwall and Sibel Bahadir (Ep. 55)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GPodcastWell Technically...

By mid-2021, roughly 170 service providers had launched 5G networks, adding 1 million subscribers per day. 5G’s growing adoption is exciting, but it also requires a new approach to network design, deployment and management. On this week’s episode, Ericsson’s Cecilia Atterwall and Sibel Bahadir discuss how the company has evolved its network service offerings to help its customers better tackle 5G implementation.

Presented by:

ericsson 5g

Enter a new era for the deployment and maintenance of network sites with Intelligent Site Engineering. Learn more from this informative paper:

Ericsson Paper
Download – Ericsson Intelligent Site Engineering Paper
Previous article
Arm intros virtual design platform for IoT developers – to open ‘new IoT economy’
Next article
Ericsson Q3 earnings: Strong 5G sales offset setbacks in China and from chip shortage

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats