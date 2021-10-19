Well, technically… 5G is an ecosystem play, not an ego-system play: Ericsson’s Cecilia Atterwall and Sibel Bahadir (Ep. 55)

By mid-2021, roughly 170 service providers had launched 5G networks, adding 1 million subscribers per day. 5G’s growing adoption is exciting, but it also requires a new approach to network design, deployment and management. On this week’s episode, Ericsson’s Cecilia Atterwall and Sibel Bahadir discuss how the company has evolved its network service offerings to help its customers better tackle 5G implementation.
