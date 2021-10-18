T-2 Slovenia selects Nokia AirScale solutions for 5G services

T-2 bid 18.2 million EUR for 2.1 GHz and 2.3 GHz licenses at the Slovenia spectrum auction, which concluded in August

Nokia announced that it will provide equipment from its latest AirScale radio portfolio Slovenia’s T-2 to upgrade the carrier’s existing Single RAN radio footprint and introduce 5G New Radio (NR) services. The five-year deal positions Nokia as the sole vendor for T-2 Slovenia.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with T-2 into the 5G era as their sole vendor. Our latest AirScale portfolio will help support T-2’s ambitious 5G roll-out plans and deliver incredible connectivity experiences across the country,” commented Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

The AirScale radio equipment is powered by Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology and includes 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products for both indoor and outdoor coverage. According to the vendor, the solutions offer faster speeds and wider mobile coverage.

In addition to radio equipment, Nokia will also provide T-2 Slovenia with digital design and deployment, which the company said will speed up time to market and provide technical support services.

Nokia’s AirScale products were also selected earlier this month by Japanese mobile operators SoftBank and KDDI to support the deployment of Japan’s shared Radio Access Network. As part of this project, Nokia will install a Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), which will allow both companies to share the RAN while keeping core networks separate.

Back in Slovenia, T-2 bid 18.2 million EUR for 2100 MHz and 2.3 GHz licenses at the country’s spectrum auction, which concluded over the summer.

“This important project will enhance the delivery of compelling new 5G services and use cases to our subscribers across the country,” said Jozef Zrimsek, CTO at T-2. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Nokia.”