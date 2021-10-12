Movandi Corporation’s CEO and founder, Maryam Rofougaran compares key characteristics of C-Band and mmWave. She also details the company’s demonstration in which it placed mmWave repeaters inside a moving vehicle, advancing C-V2X communications for the next generation of connected cars.
Well, technically… C-Band won’t really be any cheaper than mmWave: Movandi’s Maryam Rofougaran (Ep. 54)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.