TIM Group, Noovle, Oracle plan multicloud services for Italy

Noovle, owned by TIM Group (Telecom Italia), and Oracle have announced a partnership to launch in Italy a new multicloud service aimed at enterprises and public sector organizations.

The services will be offered through Noovle, TIM Group’s cloud services company, with TIM Group focused on selling burgeoning 5G and IoT services and solutions to Italian enterprises and government. The system will be built on Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure system.

“A collaborative model, which includes connecting major cloud providers’ platforms in a multicloud environment, will support public and private organizations in addressing the challenges of digital transformation through advanced multicloud services, enabling operational efficiency, lower costs, and high security standards,” said TIM Group in a statement. The company also noted that the new multicloud system will comply with EU data sovereignty requirements.

Oracle has also announced that TIM Group selected its Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for finance and supply chain optimization.

Oracle recently won a contract with Telefonica España to migrate to its Exadata Cloud@Customer service, an on-prem variation of Oracle’s Exadata Cloud service. The goal is to use Oracle’s platform to consolidate the siloed technology infrastructure unpinning its global communications network into a shared, open-standard platform that supports future growth for 5G, IoT and emerging digital services.

UK telco BT Group recently picked Oracle Communications Cloud Native Converged Policy Management to optimize its network resources and bring new 5G offerings to market. According to Oracle, this will make it easier for BT’s network engineers to design, test and deploy new services across both 4G and 5G networks. Oracle says its policy design engine will enable BT to test and implement new 5G service plans and experiences, such as livestreaming and augmented reality (AR), reducing testing and implementation time.

TIM’s 5G efforts include disaggregation. In February 2021 TIM joined European carriers Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, and Vodafone Group to promote Open RAN. TIM deployed an Open RAN test site in the city of Faenza in 2021, has since expanded the testing to the Italian cities of Matera and Turin. TIM said it was the only operator in Italy to have already undertaken a major infrastructural initiative to promote the ‘open network’ model.

TIM worked with Mavenir for RAN components and MTI for its 4G Radio Unit. This solution, in cooperation also with Dell Technologies, Intel and VMware, allows to separate the hardware and software of the radio access network with a view to diversifying suppliers and promoting a broader ecosystem within the industry.