American Tower expands data center footprint with DataSite acquisition

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
American Tower’s portfolio now consists of nine data centers

American Tower has closed the acquisition of data center owner/operator DataSite. The tower company will now assume responsibility for all management and operations of DataSite’s two data center locations in Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida. This deal expends the company’s current Atlanta presence and marks its entrance into Orlando.

“The acquisition of DataSite augments our Data Center portfolio. Since entering the data center market in 2019, we’ve been committed to meeting the growing demands of our customers by expanding critical connectivity services,” says Eric Watko, VP of product line management for American Tower. “These Metro Data Centers are critical to our edge strategy, as they contain the carrier hotel, providing interconnectivity access to internet exchanges and cloud services.” 

American Tower customers will have access to services across the DataSite network, including its dedicated internet access, carrier-neutral cross-connects, cloud ramps and point-to-point data center connectivity and cloud options, including WAN and SD-WAN options, according to the company.

American Tower’s portfolio now consists of nine data centers. Last year, as part of its Data Edge Center Initiative, the company launched six data edge centers in Denver and Boulder, Colorado; Pittsburgh; Atlanta; Jacksonville, Florida; and Austin, Texas.

The newly acquired data center in Orlando is strategically located to complement the Jacksonville location and will open “additional connectivity avenues in Florida” and offer “a vehicle for customers to conveniently connect to facilities in Miami that touch networks across Latin America,” said American Tower.

The Atlanta data center, located in Marietta, will allow for the extension of enterprise customer networks.

“DataSite is in good hands with American Tower,” says Jeff Burges, former president of DataSite. “They have shown a commitment to expanding in this industry and providing our customers the same level of service, with the same team they’ve come to expect. 

Test and Measurement: Airspan tests Open RAN, 5G interoperability in CBRS
Satellite IoT market to hit 15.7m connections in 2025, growing 35.8% per year

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

