Extreme Networks to provide Wi-Fi 6 APs, analytics for Stanford Athletics

Stanford Athletics has selected Extreme Networks and Comcast Business to deploy a professional-grade, high-density Wi-Fi 6 network at its Stanford Stadium and Maples Pavilion.

Wi-Fi 6 access points, provided by Extreme Networks, have been installed throughout the stadium and pavilion, providing fans with fast, high-performing and reliable connectivity. Further, gameday operations will be streamlined using Extreme’s analytics software, which will allow for easy identification and troubleshooting of network issues.

Serving as the systems integrator for the deployment, Comcast Business is providing the underlying connectivity for the network via its Metro Ethernet Dedicated Internet service.

“Extreme’s solutions are purpose built for large venues, which makes it simple to deploy and get up and running quickly. Extreme is a proven market leader with demonstrated expertise providing high-quality connectivity – the backbone for creating a stellar fan experience,” commented Scott Cohen, executive director at Comcast Business Product Management. “Their vision for cloud-based network management will impact the way organizations manage their networks and leverage analytics to improve business operations and personalized fan experiences.”

Beyond high-speed Wi-Fi, the deployment will enable cloud-based network management and control, which will give IT staff a centralized view into the entire network and devices to ensure smooth operations during large events.

The advanced Wi-Fi network will allow Stanford to implement digital services like as mobile ticketing and a rollout of the new Stanford Athletics app to improve the fan experience at each of the more than 100 events that take place at the Stanford Stadium and Maples Pavilion every year.

“Stanford Athletics has taken a significant leap forward by modernizing its stadium with infrastructure to power more consumer-centric experiences such as mobile ticketing, extending its prestigious reputation as a leading technology institution out to the stadium and arena,” said John Brams, vice president of sports and entertainment at Extreme Networks.

Extreme provides Wi-Fi services to 25 NFL teams as part of a partnership expected to continue at least until 2024.