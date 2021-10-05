YOU ARE AT:PodcastWell, technically... people are looking for new ways to connect; technology can...
Well, technically… people are looking for new ways to connect; technology can help: GYDO’s Rachel Van Gorp (Ep. 53)

PodcastWell Technically...

Rachel Van Gorp, co-founder and creator of a new mobile app that lets you buy drinks for loved ones from anywhere in the world, shares her experience being a female tech founder and her perspective on our changing social behaviors.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

