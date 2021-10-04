Proximus, HCL to transform data center operations to hybrid cloud model

Belgian telco Proximus announced that HCL Technologies has been hired to transform its data center business into a hybrid cloud model with support for Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and other public cloud solutions. The companies are presently phasing in the transition and expect it to be completed by February 1st, 2021.

“Overall, the agreement also brings attractive financial benefits, lowering the Total Cost to Operate of Proximus’ cloud infrastructure by around 20%, and generating a positive NPV as from year one. This partnership will result in lower investment needed for this infrastructure and the avoidance of renewal investments going forward,” said Proximus in a statement.

HCL indicated that its hybrid cloud platform uses the latest green data center technology to minimize its CO2 footprint. It will also create “a dedicated innovation lab” with Proximus to develop new 5G, Edge and IoT solutions.

“HCL’s investment in a dedicated lab will not only drive innovation and growth at Proximus, but it will also support its endeavors to develop the next generation of digital talent in Belgium,” said HCL CEO C Vijayakumar.

Proximus indicated that it will receive €71 million cash for its current cloud infrastructure from HCL and its financing and technology partners.

“Any future assets required to support the infrastructure under the HCL contract will fall under a IFRS lease model and hence operating costs. Proximus anticipates that these will be of a limited magnitude going forward,” said Proximus.

Proximus and Nokia claimed earlier this year to operate the world’s fastest fiber access network in Antwerp, Belgium. The first 25G PON live network connects the Havenhuis building in the Port of Antwerp with the Proximus central office in the middle of the city, with network speed exceeding 20 Gbps, according to Nokia.

HCL recently launched a 5G Open RAN lab in India to help offer service providers with multivendor options by testing product interoperability.

“As the O-RAN ecosystem opens, new players have a unique opportunity to provide open radio- and intelligence-focused solutions that will ensure reliable 5G network experience. This HCL lab will help both vendors and 5G network providers to accelerate their deployments and improve costs,” said HCL Corporate Vice President of Engineering and R&D Services Vijay Anand Guntur.