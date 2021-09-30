Kagan: Qualcomm shows 5G wireless helps environmental sustainability

Qualcomm recently released a new report titled, “Environmental Sustainability and a Greener Economy: The transformative role of 5G.” This report points to the many ways new 5G wireless technology will benefit the earth, the environment and each and every one of us by achieving sustainability benefits. So, Qualcomm is calling for joint efforts by industry and the government to accelerate 5G adoption.

The transformation from 4G to 5G is already on schedule, but this time it will benefit more than just wireless carriers, smartphone and tablet makers and the wireless industry in general.

This time, 5G will impact a much wider range of companies and industries and people and will indeed change our lives and our society and the way we live, work, get around and communicate.

Qualcomm report: Environmental Sustainability and a Greener Economy

And 5G is only the beginning of this transformation. This will continue and accelerate moving forward as we go to 6G, 7G and beyond.

We have already seen industry partnerships develop as 5G continues to grow like 5GAA. The 5G Automotive Association.

This is a group with member companies who range from wireless equipment makers like Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, LG and Cisco, to networks like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and smartphone and tablet makers like Apple, Samsung, ZTE as well as automobile manufacturers like Ford, Honda, GM, Volvo and many other companies and industries who are all part of the process of transforming the automobile industry and the self-driving world.

The report shows how 5G is transforming and having a positive impact on other industries here in the United States and in fact, around the world.

This highlights new products, services and processes that are supportive of environmental sustainability.

Many people are surprised how enabling sustainability is an economic opportunity. Qualcomm says it is because it helps increase revenues, profit margins and productivity among other benefits.

5G wireless means many different industries can increase overall sustainability because it improves greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and waste, pesticide usage, energy usage and more.

Accelerated deployment of 5G will ensure environmental sustainability

An accelerated deployment of 5G products, services and networks will help to ensure sustainability advantages going forward.

There are many environmental benefits the 5G wireless rollout will bring to the world.

In the United States, Qualcomm says it will create as many as 300,000 new green jobs by 2030.

They also say the roles of data scientist, data engineer and software engineer will gain traction going forward as companies rely more on 5G.

This report also says we will save 410 billion gallons of water, nationwide. This is the equivalent of water usage in more than four million homes. This will be done by monitoring usage and solving leakage problems and more.

They also say we will increase our fuel efficiency by twenty percent through optimized traffic, lane management and traffic management using C-V2X.

Qualcomm President, CEO Cristiano Amon on environmental sustainability

So, you see there are many different ways 5G will positively impact our society, not just the wireless industry.

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon says environmental sustainability is imperative and they are working with partners to leverage 5G to reduce carbon footprints and conserve resources.

He says governments and industries world-wide can work together and do much more to unleash the sustainability benefits of 5G by accelerating its deployment.

This is an admirable path for Qualcomm and for the entire wireless 5G future we are ushering in, here in the United States and in fact, world-wide. They are enlightening me and my thinking on this topic.

The full report can be seen at https://www.qualcomm.com/media/documents/files/5g-and-sustainability-report.pdf