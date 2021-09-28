US Dept. of Labor selects Verizon Public Sector for network modernization

The DOL has awarded Verizon Public Sector five Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task orders that will help modernize its infrastructure

Not long after announcing that is has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) mobility service to seven Air Force bases, Verizon Public Sector is now revealing that the U.S. Dept. of Labor (DOL) has awarded the company a $887 million network modernization contract.

More specifically, the DOL has awarded Verizon Public Sector five Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task orders that will help modernize its infrastructure for data, voice, unified communications, video services and enterprise applications for its 20,000 users and across nearly 1,000 locations.

In a press release, Verizon detailed each task order. The first, according to the company, will transform and modernize the DOL’s IT backbone with a new network architecture design; the second will continue existing work to transform the DOL’s audio and web conferencing services; the third will allow for the immediate delivery of Content Delivery Network Services (CDNS); the fourth will address DOL’s Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS); and the fifth task order will support the deployment of Unified Communications Services (UCS) to accommodate all 20,000 DOL end-users.

“These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers,” said Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president for Public Sector at Verizon. “Our next-generation technology and modernized network services are helping to transform the way DOL serves their constituents, today and into the future.”

In July, Verizon Public Sector was awarded another EIS task order, this time with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), to provide advanced network modernization services to the Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Center, a project that will ultimately grow to include approximately 140 locations.