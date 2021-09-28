TeraGo on track with 5G core network upgrades

Canadian operator plans 5G fixed wireless services, private networks

Canadian operator TeraGo has announced that its 5G core network upgrade plan for 2021 is on track, as the company expands network capacity ahead of its 5G needs. TeraGo anticipates completing more than 50 5G core network expansion projects by the end of the year, said TeraGo CEO Matthew Gerber.

“Some of these projects include things like new fiber optic connections to our hub sites and core network link upgrades to 100 Gbps. We have completed over 40 of these projects to date and are currently on track to achieve our project objectives by the end of the calendar year,” said Gerber, who added that TeraGo is on track to offer the first customer pilot installations later this year. TeraGo serves business customers in major markets across Canada. TeraGo plans to offer 5G fixed wireless services and private networking capabilities to its business customers.

In February, TeraGo expanded 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) tech trials in the Toronto area after starting the trials last year. TeraGo tapped Nokia for the 5G mmWave equipment it needed for the trial build.

TeraGo’s fixed wireless spectrum assets include 14 of 20 licenses issued in the 24 GHz band and 25 of 27 licenses issued in the 38 GHz band, covering 2,120 megahertz of spectrum in Canada’s six largest cities. TeraGo maintains a fixed wireless network with a redundant fiber optic backbone. The company manages an IP network and more than 3,000 cloud workloads operating at its five data centers in Greater Toronto, Greater Vancouver and Kelowna.

TeraGo announced in April it had raised almost CDN$15 million in a round of private funding with Cymbia Corp. TeraGo said it used that working capital to develop capacity and throughput for its 5G core network and wireless hub sites.

“To enable these new applications, TeraGo is expanding its overall network capacity this year by five to six times its pre-expansion levels,” said the company.