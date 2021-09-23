Kagan: Does AT&T have wireless data connectivity problems?

Over the years, I have used AT&T Mobility and have found they always offered good wireless data and voice service. However, in my personal experience I am noticing it is getting harder to connect to their wireless data service. If this is a nationwide trend, this wireless data connectivity issue could be a real problem if not corrected.

As a wireless analyst, I have tested more wireless networks and smartphones than you can imagine. So, I have been doing quite a bit of investigating into this growing problem.

Let me share with you what I have been learning so far, and what I believe is happening.

I live in the Atlanta area and use an iPhone 12. This is a major city and a new smartphone. I don’t know whether this problem is nationwide. Either way, this is a problem that needs to be fixed quickly.

Opensignal reports AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile investing in 5G

The good news is that AT&T continues to heavily invest in upgrading their network. They are continuing the strengthen their 4G and build their 5G services.

I don’t know whether the problem I am experiencing with wireless data accessibility is coming from their 4G or 5G side, nevertheless there is a real connectivity problem that I am experiencing wherever I travel to and that needs to be addressed.

Opensignal’s latest reporting says AT&T continues to invest in 5G. It also says AT&T is holding its own compared to Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile US. That is all great news on a broad, nationwide scale.

Problem when individual users cannot connect to wireless data services

The problem is when individual users simply cannot get access to wireless data services because the towers are at capacity with users.

This is a problem that if left unaddressed, could lead to loss of users and revenues. And this problem, which I experience, has been building over the last couple years.

You see, a wireless network has two parts, one is for voice and the other for wireless data.

This can get confusing for most users since on the top corner of every screen there is a signal strength indicator. Most users think this means a full signal means they have connection. This is not always the case.

Most times I have found while this may be true for voice, it is not for data.

Wireless data user capacity is growing problem



This is what I think the problem is with AT&T. The voice network seems to work fine. The problem is when the wireless data experience disconnects too often when in use.

As you drive around, your smartphone signal gets handed from tower to tower. As long as the next tower is not full of users, the session continues.

However, if the next tower is full of users, you cannot connect, you lose signal and your connection is dropped.

This seems to be what I am experiencing. I can attest that this is very frustrating to every user. And this is the real and growing problem AT&T faces today.

AT&T needs to keep up with growing user demand

You see, each tower is engineered to handle a certain number of users at one time. When more users try to log on and the tower is full, new users get blocked.

So, to keep users happy, wireless carriers need to make sure they can have access. So, they need to increase capacity when a tower reaches its limit.

Granted, this is a balance. Carriers want to have enough capacity on every site to meet the daily demands, without going overboard and spending more than they have to.

They want to keep users happy without overpaying.

AT&T acquired DirecTV, WarnerMedia, CNN, Warner Brothers Studio and more

Perhaps the reason is AT&T is financially stretched due to all the M&A activity.

Let’s remember the path AT&T has been on during the last decade. They have made several major acquisitions including DirecTV, WarnerMedia, CNN, Warner Brothers Studios and the like.

They wanted to expand beyond wireless and telecom and move into television, pay TV, movies, news and so much more.

AT&T is a gutsy leader at heart

I thought that was a gutsy move and I applauded them for their effort and vision. That’s who AT&T is, at heart.

The problem is this ill-fated dream cost them so much money that keeping their wireless network up to speed may have been impacted.

Fortunately, this is a problem that can be fixed. It will just take time and money.

The question is, does AT&T and its senior management understand the position they are in?

This is not a problem created by new CEO Stankey, but it is his responsibility today.

If they think the user won’t notice, they are wrong. Users do notice. I did.

So, I hope AT&T and CEO John Stankey fully understand the problem. I hope they can dig their way out of this deep hole they find themselves in. I want them to succeed. I want there to be three top wireless competitors in the marketplace.

I have followed AT&T for longer than I can remember. I have always had great respect for them. Still do. I have always thought they had great service. Today, not so much.

Let’s hope they understand and fix this growing issue before it becomes a real company problem.