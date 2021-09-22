According to Opensignal, the average 5G download speed globally is 447.8 Mbps

Opensignal’s latest report tackles the progress of 5G around the world, looking specifically at metrics like 5G download and upload speeds, 5G availability and user experiences with applications like video and gaming. The report also analyzed 5G impact, meaning the improvement that users’ experience when connected to 5G compared to 4G technology.

According to the report, the average 5G download speed globally is 447.8 Mbps, with FarEasTone users in Taiwan getting the fastest 5G download speed of all.

In general, East Asian telcos dominated the download speed category. Four out of the top six operators are from East Asia. FarEasTone is followed by South Korea’s SK Telecomat 417.6 Mbps and Taiwanese Chunghwa at 391.3 Mbps.

FarEasTone also took top prize for upload speeds on its 5G network, with users on its network reporting 66 Mbps on average, according to Opensignal.

Opensignal report looks at global 5G progress, impact 5

Opensignal report looks at global 5G progress, impact 6

When it comes to 5G availability, Opensignal named T-Mobile in the U.S. and STC in Kuwait the winners. Users on both operators’ networks were able to connect to 5G more than one-third of the time. The pair are statistically tied for the top spot with scores of 35.7% and 33.6%, respectively.

While Chunghwa, FarEasTone and T-Mobile in the Netherlands were joint global winners for 5G Video Experience scoring 85, 84.8, and 84.4 points, respectively, users on AIS’ network in Thailand actually saw the greatest 5G impact on Video Experience when comparing their 5G experience with their 4G one. AIS’ video streaming score when up 36.6% on 5G compared to 4G.

More broadly, 24 operators saw a 5G boost of over 10% on their users’ Video Experience.

Opensignal report looks at global 5G progress, impact 7

Opensignal pointed out, however, that more impressive than global video gains, were 5G gaming gains. Seven operators saw a 5G Games Experience that was over 20% better using 5G than on 4G compared with four for Video Experience. South Korea’s four operators — KT, SK Telecom and LG U+ — jointly won the title of best 5G gaming experience, winners, and also tied, statistically, with Netherlands’ T-Mobile and KPN, Singapore’s Singtel and Ireland’s Vodafone.

Seven operators saw a 5G Games Experience that was over 20% better using 5G than on 4G compared with four for Video Experience. Filipino operator Globe saw the largest uplift in their mobile multiplayer gaming experience using 5G with a 5G score that is a remarkable 65.2% better than its 4G score.

The top 30 for global 5G impact on gaming experience also included Canada’s three national operators, but while operator Rogers places among the top 10, its competitors Telus and Bell didn’t fare as well, coming in at 19th and 20th, respectively.

Opensignal report looks at global 5G progress, impact 8

Check out the full Opensignal report here.