YOU ARE AT:5GEricsson provides equipment, solutions to boost Singtel’s 5G SA network
Singtel
Image courtesy of Singtel.

Ericsson provides equipment, solutions to boost Singtel’s 5G SA network

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GBusinessCarriersNetwork InfrastructureWireless

Swedish vendor Ericsson said it is powering Singaporean carrier Singtel’s 5G SA network with 5G radio access products and cloud-native, dual-mode 5G Core network solutions.

The European vendor said its product range will deliver high-quality connectivity for outdoor coverage in densely populated areas and help drive strong indoor-mall coverage across the city-state.

In addition, Ericsson’s solutions for 5G SA will provide super-fast response times and faster access to higher data rates that are required by cloud gaming, immersive media and vehicles or robot control.

Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer at Singtel, said: “We are pleased to partner Ericsson in our 5G journey. Together, we launched Singapore’s first 5G standalone network and achieved the fastest 5G speeds this year. 5G is a game changer that will drive greater innovation, and in turn strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading digital hub. We look forward to bringing to life the full benefits 5G has to offer to enterprises and consumers in collaboration with ecosystem partners.”

Ericsson and Singtel have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several global industry partners to develop advanced 5G enterprise solutions in Singapore. The MoU will utilize test facilities and capabilities to innovate solutions and scale them for global deployment. The partners are ABB, Axis Communications, Bosch, Bosch Rexroth, Cradlepoint, DHL, Hexagon, PTC and Rohde & Schwarz.

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, commented: “5G SA will allow consumers in Singapore to experience the full benefits of 5G connectivity and also enable businesses across industries to reap the benefits of enhanced mobility, flexibility, reliability and security.” 

Singtel had announced the launch of its 5G SA network in the country in May. Singtel had partnered with Korean company Samsung to launch 5G SA. The 5G SA sites run on 3.5 GHz spectrum.

Singtel said it aims to intensify its 5G SA deployment across the island in the coming months as handset manufacturers progressively roll out 5G SA software updates for existing 5G handsets and launch more 5G SA-compatible models in Singapore later this year.

Singtel had initially launched its 5G non-standalone (NSA) network in September of 2020, using spectrum in the 3.5 GHz frequency as well as existing 2.1 GHz spectrum.

The carrier said it is using 28 GHz mmWave spectrum, in addition to the 3.5 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands, to boost its 5G deployment in Singapore. Singtel has switched on mmWave in several locations across the island, including Orchard Road, the Padang area and Marina Bay Sands Expo.

Earlier this year, Singtel had announced plans to hire over 500 people in Singapore over the next two years to focus on 5G and other emerging technologies such as IoT, cloud engineering and data analytics.

Previous article
Telia Norway deploys over 1,000 5G sites across the country
Next article
Belgian telco Proximus launches smart building application platform with partners

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats