Viaero Wireless selects Ericsson for 5G upgrade

U.S. regional telecommunications company Viaero Wireless has selected Swedish vendor Ericsson to replace and upgrade its existing LTE equipment to end-to-end 5G-ready products and solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ericsson will replace existing core, radio access network (RAN), microwave and router equipment across more than 900 LTE sites in Viaero’s network. With this modernization program, Viaero will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services to its customer base.

“We needed a partner that could step up and provide a turn-key solution,” said Frank DiRico, CEO and founder of Viaero. “In addition to Ericsson’s industry-leading products and solutions, we felt that Ericsson had the best team to make this project successful when looking at different technology options.”

Headquartered in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Viaero provides telecommunications services in parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas.

“With their large footprint across the heart of the U.S., Viaero recognized the need for reliable 5G-ready networks to bring connectivity and digitization to businesses and consumers,” said Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America. “We’re proud they’ve chosen Ericsson for this important work that will help bridge the digital divide and bring fast, reliable broadband service for all.”

According to previous press reports, Viaero had previously installed infrastructure from Chinese vendor Huawei for its telecommunications networks.

The regional carrier had installed Huawei equipment in approximately 1,000 telecommunications towers, according to the reports.

Last year, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had begun the process of drawing up a list of telecommunications equipment deemed to pose a security risk for the country as part of the agency’s efforts to limit the reach of Huawei Technologies and ZTE.

The FCC on June 30, 2020, issued a public notice stating that operators cannot receive federal money “to purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any equipment or services produced or provided by Huawei or ZTE.

The FCC had stated that the Chinese vendors posed a national security threat to the integrity of communications networks and the communications supply chain.

DiRico had previously said that the cost to replace Huawei equipment could reach approximately $400 million.

In July of this year, the FCC gave final approval to a $1.9 billion program to assist United States operators with the costs of removing equipment from Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE from their networks.