iPhone 13 improves 5G support, keeps mmWave US for now

Apple anticipates double 5G global support by year end

Apple this week introduced new iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad and iPad mini models. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro goes on sale in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries beginning September 24. Apple kept worldwide 5G support for the new models top of mind during the rollout.

The new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro took center stage, with Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor and 120Hz displays featuring Apple’s adaptive ProMotion technology. Apple emphasized durability, improved battery life and other enhancements.

“By the end of 2021, support for 5G on iPhone will double around the globe, with over 200 carriers worldwide in 60 countries and regions,” said Apple.

Apple noted that the iPhone 13 uses a custom 5G chipset but offered no further details.

5G Improvements, no international mmWave

The iPhone 13 adds support for several more 5G bands: n29 (700d MHz), n30 (2300 MHz), n48 (TD 3600) and n258 (25 GHz). mmWave 5G support remains a U.S.-only feature, according to Apple, which lists no support for mmWave on phones sold outside the U.S.

mmWave support is also missing entirely from the 5G-equipped iPad mini — for now, Apple tablet users looking for super-fast 5G data transfer speeds are limited to the larger, more expensive iPad Pro.

Satellite rumors squashed

Apple rumor sites speculated that the iPhone 13 would support satellite communication, but Apple announced no such feature. Apple has previously been rumored to be working on low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication for the iPhone, though it has yet to announce any specific features or functionality in its devices that depend on such communication.