Beijing reaches 45,700 5G base stations, 12 million 5G users: report

Chinese mobile operators have already deployed a total of 45,700 5G base stations in China’s capital Beijing, local news agency Xinhua reported. According to data released by the Beijing Communications Administration, the city currently has 12 million 5G users.

The report also indicated that every 10,000 people in Beijing enjoy nearly 20 5G base stations, ranking first in China.

The 5G network has covered the main downtown areas of the capital, the city’s central business district, as well as the Olympic sports center area, according to the report. At present, construction of 5G base stations has been completed at the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing’s northwestern Yanqing district, and 90% of the venues in downtown Beijing. Besides, all the 5G base stations along the Beijing-Chongli Expressway and the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway have been already built.

The technology is being implemented in several areas including healthcare, education, tourism and the industrial internet.

Chinese operators have already deployed 993,000 5G base stations across the country, according to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

5G base stations installed by local carriers have already covered all prefecture-level cities, more than 95% of counties and 35% of towns across China.

The government also reported that more than 392 million households in China are currently connected via 5G terminals.

The ministry said that over 10,000 5G application cases have covered 22 industries and related fields of the national economy, including steel, electric power and mining.

Chinese operators recorded a net addition of 43.71 million 5G subscribers in July, according to the carriers’ latest available figures.

China Mobile, the world’s largest operator in terms of subscribers, added 28.91 million 5G subscribers in July. The carrier said it ended July with 279.60 million 5G subscribers, compared to 84.05 million 5G customers in July 2020. China Mobile added a total of 114.6 million subscribers in the 5G segment since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, Chinese operator China Unicom said it added a total of 7.74 million 5G subscribers during July. During the first seven months of the year, the carrier added a total of 50.24 million 5G subscribers. China Unicom ended July with 121.07 million 5G subscribers.

Rival operator China Telecom added 7.06 million 5G subscribers in July to take its total 5G subscribers base to 138.21 million. The telco added 51.71 million 5G customers in the January-July period.

China is forecast to reach 739 million 5G subscribers by 2025, according to a recent study by ABI Research. This figure would represent nearly 40% of the global market share in the 5G segment.