M1 to use 5G standalone for security, monitoring applications at Singaporean marina

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
M1’s 5G standalone network covers nearly 50% of Singapore

Singapore’s M1 and its sister company, Keppel Land, have introduced several 5G services at the Keppel Bay Marina, including automated ship analysis and real-time monitoring capabilities. The new services will be offered on M1’s 5G Standalone (SA) network, and according to the companies, will “improve the waterfront lifestyle and yachting experience.”

The pair will install 5G-connected surveillance devices with automated ship analysis and recognition technology, ensuring the safety and security of registered vessels and triggers alerts when unauthorized vessels enter the marina.

These surveillance robots, which integrate with incident management applications, can support onsite surveillance and remote assistance by automatically capturing data, enabling communication between stakeholders during an incident and providing 3D imaging to assist with risk management and planning.

5G-powered robots will also be used to maintain the area around the marina by removing debris from the water. Lastly, the companies explained that maintenance staff can wear headgear that is equipped with 5G technology to perform hands-free checks.

For M1 CEO Manjot Singh Mann, the launch signals the “beginning of the road to more viable, commercial 5G solutions that will advance the digital economy,” and is part of Keppel’s Vision 2030 Strategy for Accelerating Smart Cities.

M1 first launched 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) in September 2020 to a handful of locations in Singapore. The carrier then followed up with the launch of Standalone (SA) services in early August 2021.

M1’s 5G SA network covers nearly 50% of Singapore including CBD, Marina Bay Financial Centre, key town centers and high data usage areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Chinatown, Clementi, Orchard Road, Pasir Ris, Paya Lebar, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands. M1 plans to accelerate the roll out of its 5G SA network and extend its coverage to about 75% nationwide by the end of the 2021, with the rest to be covered by 2022.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

