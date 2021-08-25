Polaris Wireless, Qualcomm partner on indoor vertical location

As carriers ramp up their focus on providing more precise indoor location, particularly in in the vertical or z-axis, due to Federal Communications Commission requirements, Qualcomm and z-axis information provider Polaris Wireless have teamed up to offer an integrated solution for feature phones and other devices that aren’t part of the iOS or Android ecosystems.

Polaris is one of several providers that have been involved with testing z-axis technology in the run-up to FCC deadlines earlier this year. The agency imposed requirements on the ability to precisely locate wireless devices calling 911 from indoors, in the vertical plane, in order to help first responders locate callers faster in multi-story buildings.

All three of the national wireless network operators had requested extensions to the deadline, citing testing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as technical issues outside their control. The FCC reached settlements in June with each of the carriers that involved having them provide what z-axis information they were able to within seven days, making plans for additional testing and reporting on further compliance plans and paying $100,000 each.

Polaris says that its tech, which uses barometric sensors inside wireless devices in order to calculate vertical location, is designed to exceed the FCC’s required metric to locate a device within 3-meter accuracy. Qualcomm says it has boosted the capabilities of its Qualcomm Location Suite to provide z-axis location information via a standards-based interface (LPPe), which it says is the delivery method that MNOs favor.

“The addition of vertical location is poised to help first responders to better determine the floor of an emergency caller within a multi-story building,” said Francesco Grilli, VP of product management at Qualcomm Technologies. “We continue to work with mobile operators, component manufacturers, and location innovators to support FCC regulations in a seamless manner for OEMs and users. We are proud of this work with Polaris Wireless to make it possible.”

“We are very enthusiastic about our collaboration with a world-class company like Qualcomm Technologies,” said Manlio Allegra, who is the CEO and founder of Polaris Wireless. “By combining Polaris Wireless’ deep experience in 3D location with Qualcomm Technologies’ unparalleled position in the mobile ecosystem, we will support currently unserved wireless subscribers who deserve to be located with the best possible accuracy in emergency situations.”

“The success of this collaboration can be measured on the impact it has on the lives of the people that the businesses serve,” Allegra added. “We are excited about the lasting positive effect that our work with Qualcomm Technologies promises for our customers and how it could accelerate our business into new areas of opportunity. Polaris Wireless is a global business, and we are primed to serve 3D location worldwide, including 5G, IoT and other commercial opportunities.”