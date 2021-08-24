YOU ARE AT:PodcastWell, technically... the adoption of 800G has been fast and global: Ciena's...
Well, technically… the adoption of 800G has been fast and global: Ciena’s Helen Xenos (Ep. 51)

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
With the industry’s first programmable 800G solution now on the market, how fast have customers been embracing it? Well, according to Helen Xenos, senior director of Portfolio Marketing at Ciena, pretty fast. Take a listen to find out what’s behind the high interest in 800G and what challenges it helps solve for service providers, as well as an update on what’s happening at the edge of our networks.

