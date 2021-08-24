With the industry’s first programmable 800G solution now on the market, how fast have customers been embracing it? Well, according to Helen Xenos, senior director of Portfolio Marketing at Ciena, pretty fast. Take a listen to find out what’s behind the high interest in 800G and what challenges it helps solve for service providers, as well as an update on what’s happening at the edge of our networks.
Well, technically… the adoption of 800G has been fast and global: Ciena’s Helen Xenos (Ep. 51)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.