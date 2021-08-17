Gena Sbeglia is a biologist and biology education researcher at Stony Brook University, and perhaps most importantly, my big sister. On this week’s episode, we talk about what it means to have a STEM identity and how traditional approaches to science and STEM education prevent true learning in a way that disproportionally impacts female students and students of color.
Well, technically… the traditional approach to science education prevents science education: Stony Brook University’s Gena Sbeglia (Ep. 50)
