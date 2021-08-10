Well, technically… the compute power used by AI is increasing exponentially: Imperas Software’s Katherine (Kat) Hsu (Ep. 49)

Imperas Software’s Senior Account Manager Katherine (Kat) Hsu discusses the biggest trends in the semiconductor industry, why consumers should care about AI processors and the technical challenges that open standard RISC-V helps solve.
