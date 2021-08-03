Jenn Donahue, the founder of JL Donahue Engineering, shares what she’s learned about being the only women in the room from her time in the military and when founding her own engineering company.
Well, technically… women need to peel back the camouflage: JL Donahue Engineering’s Jenn Donahue (Ep. 48)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.