Frost & Sullivan Recognizes ZTE Corporation for 2021 Global Server Product Innovation Award (Sponsored)

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has been presented with 2021 Global Server Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan, based on the investigation and analysis of 2021 global server product market, as well as the research and evaluation on mainstream server competitors within the industry.

This award is to honor ZTE Corporation’s continuous innovation and progress in the global server product market, its technology leadership position in the industry, and its contribution to the overall development of the server industry.

The reform of IT infrastructure is the engine of the digital transformation of enterprises. Regarding the rapid increase in data traffic in the era of the digital economy, enterprises’ IT infrastructure requires stronger computing power to deal with the massive data. Meanwhile, due to differences in products and services and different application scenarios, each type of industry has also formed diversified and customized needs.

Under this background, the opportunities and challenges coexist for the server vendors. In terms of computing power, simply expanding data centers might help in dealing with data, but it also makes the data centers’ structure more complicated and harder to conduct operations and maintenance. Regarding this difficulty, companies and organizations require not only powerful data processing capabilities, but they also want more intelligent operations and maintenance, and simpler deployment methods of IT equipment.

In terms of differentiated demands, servers, the infrastructure platform for enterprises’ IT systems, are required to respond to a large number of service requests and process services. In addition, companies and organizations in related industries have also proposed more differentiated requirements on performance, reliability, adaptability, and flexibility of servers.

For instance, the financial enterprises rely on servers, storage and cloud operating systems to build a stable and reliable financial cloud platform; the telecom enterprises need to effectively assist customers in the reform of “network moving with the cloud” and “cloud and network integration”. The power enterprises require to ensure the power market safety and under control, and provide a stable and smooth operation environment for the national grid information system, etc. Products or services that can better meet the differentiated needs of various industries will stand out under the change.

In the new era of servers becoming high performance, high reliability and diverse computing power, coupled with companies in related industries put forward higher requirements on the server performance, reliability, adaptability and flexibility. ZTE keeps up with the trends, constantly innovating technology and launching new products to meet new requirements:

In the aspect of data processing, The G4X server newly introduced by ZTE uses 2 Intel Xeon third-generation extensible processors (Ice Lake) with a single processor up to 40 cores. Its performance is at the top level of the industry, providing an efficient engine for enterprises in the process of digital transformation.

In the aspect of meeting the needs of multiple industries, ZTE G4X server boasts four to eight built-in heterogeneous and intelligent computing acceleration engines, which can satisfy the requirements of various scenarios of artificial intelligence, image processing and industrial control, etc.

In the aspect of server reliability, ZTE G4X server can effectively meet the server reliability requirements of government, finance, railway, power grid and other enterprises. For instance, all ZTE servers are designed and produced based on telecom equipment standards. The reliability of the products is also verified by telecom product requirements, and can be efficiently adapted to the business environment of enterprises.

In the aspect of environmental adaptation, ZTE adopts stringent standards for verification from R&D and design to producing and manufacturing. For example, to verify and improve ZTE G4X server’s reliability under high-stress environmental conditions, the server is tested at high and low temperatures ranging from 0 to 50 degrees. Moreover, to improve the protection capability of ZTE’s products in complex environments, ZTE uses a higher level of 6-8kV test standards. Furthermore, to identify extreme working conditions of products and continuously improve the product design, ZTE also conducts a HALT (High Accelerated Life Test) test.

In the aspect of flexibility, ZTE G4X server realizes a flexible combination of “1 product, 2 chassis and 7 models” through modular design, effectively reducing O&M costs and deployment time for enterprise customers. It even refreshes world records of SPEC CPU performance tests, setting new world records in floating-point calculation and integer calculation performance tests.

Overall, ZTE G4X server features ultimate performance, flexible expansion, high reliability and efficient O&M, providing new momentum for the digital transformation of various industries.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as product revenue, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, it identifies companies that have successfully introduced new and innovative products into their markets, with emphasis on product innovation and customer value. This involves extensive primary and secondary research across the entire value chain of specific products. Against the backdrop of this research, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize ZTE Corporation for 2021 Global Server Product Innovation Award.

About ZTE Corporation

ZTE Corporation is a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has a complete, end-to-end product line and integrated solutions for the communication industry. The company has been committed to providing innovative technologies and integrated solutions for global operators, government and enterprise, and consumers on the globe, and it is dedicated to leading the development of the global communications industry.

In the area of service and storage, ZTE has been adopting the policy of “integrating software and hardware” for self-development in the IT market. ZTE not only has covered low-end and high-end hardware, but also has become one of the few self-developed software vendors in China by virtue of its sophisticated technologies. These products and solutions are combined with ZTE’s other products into extensive product portfolios.

ZTE’s whole series of products are deeply customized, independent and controllable. They have been serving various industries such as telecom, finance, power, government, Internet, etc., helping enterprises with digital transformation and meeting customers’ differentiated application needs.