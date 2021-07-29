YOU ARE AT:PodcastWill 5G Change the World? Eric Stonestrom, Airspan (Ep. 40)
5G
Image courtesy of 123RF.

Will 5G Change the World? Eric Stonestrom, Airspan (Ep. 40)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
PodcastWill 5G Change the World

Airspan Networks CEO Eric Stonestrom provides a bit of company history, looks at industry trends around Open RAN and private networks, and discusses what’s next for the company as it works to go public through an SPAC process.

Will 5G Change the World? is brought to you by VIAVI Solutions. VIAVI helps communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers and enterprises worldwide command the 5G network with automated solutions for test, monitoring and assurance. Learn more at www.viavisolutions.com/5G.

