Will 5G Change the World? Eric Stonestrom, Airspan (Ep. 40)

Airspan Networks CEO Eric Stonestrom provides a bit of company history, looks at industry trends around Open RAN and private networks, and discusses what’s next for the company as it works to go public through an SPAC process.

